Even royals struggle with video chats! The royal family has had to adapt to life in quarantine as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth II has continued her official duties from within Windsor Castle thanks to the help of video chatting.

In a sweet clip from the recent ITV special, Anne: The Princess Royal at 70, the Queen and her 69-year-old daughter, Princess Anne, are participating in a video call with some local carers when issues arise.

"Good morning at Windsor!" Anne tells her mother.

"Good morning. I'm very glad to have been able to join you," the Queen replies.

But the chat isn't without its difficulties. Her Royal Highness does struggle to see everyone on the call and her daughter tries to assist from afar.

"Can you see everybody? You should have six people on your screen," Anne says.

"Well, I see four, anyway," Queen Elizabeth replies.

"Actually you don't need me, you know what I look like," Anne jokes.

While the Queen remains in isolation at Windsor Castle, she has still made some recent public appearances. Earlier this month she was present at the wedding of her granddaughter, Princess Beatrice. That same day she awarded knighthood to Captain Sir Thomas Moore, a 100-year-old veteran who raised millions of pounds for the NHS amid the pandemic.

