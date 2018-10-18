Princess Charlotte is certainly her father's daughter.

Clearly, one would expect Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids to share a certain resemblance with them, but in a new photo of their 3-year-old little girl, Charlotte looks nearly identical to her father when he was a little kid.

While attending the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12, the playful and adorable Princess Charlotte once again reminded fans of the royal family just how much of tiny doppelganger she really is.

The pair have the same impish smile, soft, heartfelt eyes and adorably rosey cheeks -- it's truly heartwarming to see the similarities.

As a child, Prince William himself looked quite a bit like his own mother, the late Princess Diana, and it's clear that he's passed some of those endearing features down to his own kids.

As Charlotte and her older brother, 5-year-old Prince George, come of age, the young royals are starting to not only look like their parents but are beginning to take on a lot of their personality traits as well

For more on the general adorableness of William and Kate's precocious progenies, check out the video below.

