Princess Eugenie has announced her maid of honor!

In a recent interview with British Vogue, multiple outlets report that the 28-year-old royal -- who announced her engagement to Jack Brooksbank back in January -- shared that her older sister, Princess Beatrice, will be taking on the important role.

“I’m not stressed at all,” Eugenie -- the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and granddaughter to Queen Elizabeth II -- said of her upcoming nuptials. “It’s very nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect but then you realize that you’re going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters."

Jack and Eugenie will tie the knot on Oct. 12 at St. George’s Chapel -- the same place where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said “I do” back in May. In addition to her maid of honor, Eugenie has also made one other big decision about her happy day -- it will be completely plastic-free.

“It’s been eye-opening,” Eugenie told the mag. “My whole house is anti-plastic now – and Jack and I want our wedding to be like that as well.”

The pair, who have been together for more than seven years, got engaged in Nicaragua back in January. Watch the video below for more on the romantic proposal:

