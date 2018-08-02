With just two and a half months until her royal wedding, Princess Eugenie isn't feeling overwhelmed.

The 28-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson -- and Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter -- opened up about her upcoming nuptials to longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank in a rare interview with British Vogue released on Thursday.

“I’m not stressed at all,” she reveals. “It’s very nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect but then you realize that you’re going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters."

Eugenie and Jack will tie the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor -- the same church Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married -- on October 12. The couple has been together for more than seven years and got engaged in January.

Eugenie has been busy wedding planning but one thing that she's making sure is included on her special day is to shine a light on her mission to make her life plastic free.

"It’s been eye-opening,” the brunette beauty explains. “My whole house is anti-plastic now -- and Jack and I want our wedding to be like that as well."

For more on Eugenie's engagement, including a look at her stunning pink padparadscha sapphire ring estimated to be in excess of $140,000, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Upcoming Royal Wedding -- The Latest Details!

Princess Eugenie's Trooping the Colour Instagram Reveals a Rarely-Seen Part of Buckingham Palace

Princess Eugenie Announces Date For Royal Wedding to Jack Brooksbank

Related Gallery