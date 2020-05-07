Princess Love Files for Divorce From Ray J

Princess Love and Ray J's marriage is coming to an end.

ET has learned that the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star filed for divorce from her husband after four years of marriage. ET has reached out Ray J's reps for comment.

As news of the divorce filing broke, Princess shared a captionless post of a baseball cap, which is slang for "no lie."

Ray J and Princess married in August 2016. They share one daughter, Melody and new baby, son Epik Ray Norwood. Princess reportedly filed the docs on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, per TMZ who broke the news.

In November, Princess told followers that she didn't "want to be married anymore." "I don't have time for this. This is not love. And I'm done," she said on Instagram, following her and Ray J's drama over him allegedly leaving her stranded in Las Vegas.

Drama between the couple erupted last year, when Princess alleged that Ray J left her and Melody stranded in Las Vegas following BET's Soul Train Awards. Ray J, at the time, denied her claims in a video in which he slammed her for taking their argument to social media.

Then, Princess took to Instagram Live to tell her side of the story. The reality star claimed that she found an extra phone Ray J had and that when she confronted him about it, he admitted that he had been "entertaining some women." She said they were able to put it behind them, but then when she accompanied him to the Soul Train Awards, he asked her to move to Vegas and she refused. She claimed that that's when the two got into a huge argument and he left her and stayed out all night. The next day, she said they got into another argument, and she accused Ray J of continuously threatening her with divorce whenever they argue.

A source told ET at the time that Princess was "fed up" and had been telling close family and friends that she was considering filing for divorce. See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Princess Love Says She Does Not 'Want to Be Married Anymore' to Ray J

Ray J's Wife Princess Love Is ‘Fed Up’ and Considering Divorce If Drama Continues, Source Says (Exclusive)

Ray J Addresses Family Drama for the First Time After Wife Princess Love Accused Him of Leaving Her Stranded

Ray J Weds Girlfriend Princess Love This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery