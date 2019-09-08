Priyanka Chopra Jonas' epic, over-the-top wedding to Nick Jonas had her written all over it -- but fans might be surprised to know that the singer did most of "heavy lifting" when it came to nailing down the final details.

ET's Keltie Knight sat down with the actress and her The Sky Is Pink director, Shonali Bose, at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, where she revealed that Nick stepped up to the plate to get their nuptials in order.

"Nick had come down to India because he was handling logistical things with the wedding planners while I was finishing the movie and he came to set," Priyanka said of filming the Hindi-language film. "He used to come to set for just a little bit, and go back, so having him around, my brain was like, 'Alright, this is all good. I don't have to stress out. He's handling, he's doing the heavy lifting.'"

"That's the best thing about our relationship. When he's working, I do it, when I'm working, he does. That's something that we adore and understand about each other, that our work is of precedent to us," she continued. "It was amazing to see that."

The Sky Is Pink tells the love story of a couple spanning 25 years, through the lens of their teenage daughter, who was diagnosed with a terminal illness. The film, which Priyanka produces and stars in, marks her first project with her new last name.

"Oh my gosh, that just made it official, I guess, now that it's in my credit," she exclaimed. "[I'm] clearly not used to it. I guess it’s very, very fitting because I got married during this movie... It's fitting that this my first one, and it's my first credit as a producer in a Hindi-language movie. So that's cool. It's very fitting that it's all happened at this time with this movie."

The movie, which premieres at TIFF on Friday, is also the only Asian film at the festival this year. "It's just fantastic. This is my third film back at TIFF, but to be on the gala and to be the only Asian film was so exciting when we heard that news," Shonali told ET.

"It was such an honor," Priyanka expressed. "This film is -- I can't explain it. Especially on so many levels, not just because of what it talks about and how real that is to me, but also the fact that I feel like it's a little bit of my home, because I'm producing it with two of my closest friends."

"There was a freedom to just coming to set and knowing we could collaborate, we could talk about things, how we wanted to do it," she added. "Everybody was on the same page."

While she and Nick are both juggling busy careers, the actress recently admitted to putting babies -- and a Los Angeles home -- on her to-do list. Priyanka told ET that she and her husband want as many kids "as God would give us."

"I think [revealing how many kids we'll have] is something we can never say. I love kids, I have always loved kids. I have advocated for kids all my life. They are my favorite people on the planet. So, as many as I can -- and the same thing with homes," she said with a laugh.

The Sky Is Pink hits theaters on Oct. 11. See more on Priyanka in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Priyanka Chopra Felt Like She Let Husband Nick Jonas Down By Missing the VMAs

Nick Jonas Reacts to Priyanka Chopra Getting His Age Wrong

Nick Jonas on Mariah Carey Jokingly Saying She's 'Starting a New Band' With Him & Priyanka Chopra (Exclusive)

Related Gallery