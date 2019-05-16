Style

Priyanka Chopra Oozes Glamour in Dazzling Dress at 2019 Cannes Film Festival

By Liz Calvario‍
Priyanka Chopra Cannes 2019
ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas knows how to turn heads.

The 36-year-old actress dazzled as she made her way down the long red carpet at the Rocketman screening at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. Chopra Jonas wowed in a custom black-and-rose gold sequin Roberto Cavalli creation that showed off her curves. The strapless design featured a long train and thigh-high slit.

The Baywatch leading lady paired the gown with black heels and silver Chopard earrings and rings. Her dark locks were elegantly curled and parted to the side. Her makeup consisted of a sleek cat-eye with golden shimmer, blush and a mauve lip.

Priyanka Chopra Cannes 2019
George Pimentel/WireImage
Priyanka Chopra Cannes 2019
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Chopra Jonas also took to Instagram later in the day to show another fabulous white ensemble, a design by Honayda. The ethereal gown featured a pleated skirt, corset top with a pleated flowy neckpiece. 

View this post on Instagram

@red #5BFilm

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

View this post on Instagram

@red #5BFilm

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Chopra Jonas previously oozed elegance with her radical and playful Met Gala look earlier this month. The former Quantico star wore a bespoke tulle cage dress featuring a long, feathered cape in graduated colors by Dior. Her husband, Nick Jonas, matched his lady love in a white Dior suit. 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Met Gala 2019
Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

For more on their Met Gala looks, watch below. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Return to Met Gala Red Carpet as Married Couple

Taron Egerton Takes Style Cues From Elton John at 'Rocketman' Photocall in Cannes: Pics

Selena Gomez Wows at First Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

Met Gala 2019: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Perfectly Demonstrate How to Do Camp Right!

Related Gallery

 