Priyanka Chopra Oozes Glamour in Dazzling Dress at 2019 Cannes Film Festival
Priyanka Chopra Jonas knows how to turn heads.
The 36-year-old actress dazzled as she made her way down the long red carpet at the Rocketman screening at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. Chopra Jonas wowed in a custom black-and-rose gold sequin Roberto Cavalli creation that showed off her curves. The strapless design featured a long train and thigh-high slit.
The Baywatch leading lady paired the gown with black heels and silver Chopard earrings and rings. Her dark locks were elegantly curled and parted to the side. Her makeup consisted of a sleek cat-eye with golden shimmer, blush and a mauve lip.
Chopra Jonas also took to Instagram later in the day to show another fabulous white ensemble, a design by Honayda. The ethereal gown featured a pleated skirt, corset top with a pleated flowy neckpiece.
Chopra Jonas previously oozed elegance with her radical and playful Met Gala look earlier this month. The former Quantico star wore a bespoke tulle cage dress featuring a long, feathered cape in graduated colors by Dior. Her husband, Nick Jonas, matched his lady love in a white Dior suit.
For more on their Met Gala looks, watch below.
