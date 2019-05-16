Priyanka Chopra Jonas knows how to turn heads.

The 36-year-old actress dazzled as she made her way down the long red carpet at the Rocketman screening at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. Chopra Jonas wowed in a custom black-and-rose gold sequin Roberto Cavalli creation that showed off her curves. The strapless design featured a long train and thigh-high slit.

The Baywatch leading lady paired the gown with black heels and silver Chopard earrings and rings. Her dark locks were elegantly curled and parted to the side. Her makeup consisted of a sleek cat-eye with golden shimmer, blush and a mauve lip.

George Pimentel/WireImage

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Chopra Jonas also took to Instagram later in the day to show another fabulous white ensemble, a design by Honayda. The ethereal gown featured a pleated skirt, corset top with a pleated flowy neckpiece.

Chopra Jonas previously oozed elegance with her radical and playful Met Gala look earlier this month. The former Quantico star wore a bespoke tulle cage dress featuring a long, feathered cape in graduated colors by Dior. Her husband, Nick Jonas, matched his lady love in a white Dior suit.

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

For more on their Met Gala looks, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Return to Met Gala Red Carpet as Married Couple

Taron Egerton Takes Style Cues From Elton John at 'Rocketman' Photocall in Cannes: Pics

Selena Gomez Wows at First Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

Related Gallery