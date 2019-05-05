Priyanka Chopra Jonas is going to make darn sure her future kids know the incredibly romantic way their she met their father, Nick Jonas!

With the 2019 Met Gala quickly coming up, the actress took to Instagram on Sunday to proudly showcase of her looks from previous years. Among them is her red carpet debut with Jonas in 2017. She chose a trench coat-inspired gown with a flared, shoulder-exposing collar while the Jonas Brothers crooner sported a tux featuring a jacket covered in a silver geometric design.

She also a photo from the 2017 gala on her Instagram Story, which she captioned: "The story I'll definitely tell our future kids… How I met your father."

Chopra's message is a nod to how the couple's romance began. The pair's posing together on the carpet immediately ignited speculation that a new relationship was brewing. Although the two had already been sending each other flirty messages for months, their joint appearance at the gala drove fans into a frenzy and added some momentum to their newfound romance.

While at the premiere for UglyDolls last week, Jonas admitted that attending the big gala with Chopra will be a "full circle" moment for them.

"It's coming together," the 26-year-old singer added of his co-chair role this year. "To be honest, I'm very excited, I love the Met Gala, it's always a fun night, but Priyanka will set the tone, and I'm just going to be there to support her."

"So, I plan to keep it simple and let her shine," Jonas added.

During a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2017, Chopra explained how the now-married couple decided to head to the decadent night of fashion together that year.

"We were both wearing Ralph Lauren! And we decided to go together because it was fun," she told the late night host. "We were at the same table. We know each other so we were like, 'Hey you know what, let's go together.' And I was like, 'OK. Let's go together!' It just ended up working out."

As fans know, the pair made things official with a massive wedding ceremony in India in December which spanned three days.

