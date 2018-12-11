That sweet, sweet honeymoon phase!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are still reeling from their epic wedding weekend earlier this month, and the newlyweds can’t stop gushing over one another.

Early Tuesday morning, Chopra, 36, posted a sweet new photo with her hubby on social media, writing, “Martial bliss they say.”

She added in love, heart, and kissing emojis for the loved-up pic.

In the photo, the Quantico star rests her head on Jonas’ chest, showing off her engagement ring, wedding band and fading Henna hand tattoos. Jonas is holding the camera in one hand and a cigar in the other. Both look peaceful and very cozy as they relax after their weekend of wedding celebrations.

Jonas, 26, seems similarly smitten with his wife on social media, taking to Instagram on Monday to post a video of Chopra watching the holiday hit film Elf.

“Her first time watching Elf,” the musician captioned the sweet clip, which features Chopra singing along to “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” while seemingly oblivious to being filmed.

Jonas then smiles as his bride is transfixed by the Will Ferrell classic, even covering her mouth with excitement at one point.

The couple is enjoying the holidays together after an epic wedding in India the first weekend in December. For more from the festivities, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Nick Jonas Shares Photo of His and Priyanka Chopra's Massive Wedding Cake

Joe Jonas Shares Why His Brother Nick and Priyanka Chopra Are a 'Match Made in Heaven'

Priyanka Chopra Shares New Wedding Photos With Nick Jonas' Family

Related Gallery