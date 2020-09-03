Quay Sale: Buy More, Save More Sale
Quay is having a major sale you can't miss! The Australia-based eyewear brand, known for its trendy, affordable sunnies, is offering a Buy More, Save More Sale. You'll get 20% off your purchase or 30% off when you spend $100 or more with code SAVEMORE.
Quay is a favorite among influencers and countless celebrities who even have their own collections with the brand -- and some of the styles are included in the sale! From dramatically oversized aviators to bold cat eyes to reflective lenses, you're sure to find a pair of Quay shades fit for your personal style.
You'll get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite Quay sunglasses and blue light glasses.
A cool oversized pair of classic round sunglasses with minimal frames.
A chic set of cat eye sunglasses with rectangular corner details.
Glamorous aviators with metal accents are a must for summer.
Geometric, shapely specs treated with blue light blocking technology.
