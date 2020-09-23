Quay Sale: Buy One, Get One Free Sunglasses and Blue Light Glasses

Quay is having a major sale you can't miss! The Australia-based eyewear brand, known for its trendy, affordable sunnies, is offering a BOGO -- buy one pair of full price sunglasses or blue light glasses and get a second pair of sunglasses or blue light glasses for FREE.

Quay is a favorite among influencers and countless celebrities who even have their own collections with the brand (like the Quay x Lizzo collections)-- and some of the styles are included in the sale! From dramatically oversized aviators to bold cat eyes to reflective lenses, you're sure to find a pair of Quay shades fit for your personal style.

You'll get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite Quay sunglasses and blue light glasses.

After Hours Quay Quay After Hours Quay These Quay After Hours sunglasses have winged square frames come in seven different colors and lens colors. $55 at Quay

Polarized Noosa Quay Quay Polarized Noosa Quay The Quay Noosa sunglasses are cat-eye frames with polarized lenses. $65 at Quay

Icy Embellished Quay x Lizzo Quay Icy Embellished Quay x Lizzo The Quay x Lizzo Icy Embellished sunglasses are back in stock. The Icy Embellished sunnys are square shape and you can opt for a clean frame or with a stud embellishments on the brow. $65 at Quay

Ever After Etched Quay Quay Ever After Etched Quay The Quay Ever After Etched features a textured, scallop brow frame details and metal arms. The Ever After Etched comes in three different colors. $55 at Quay

High Key Customizable Quay Quay High Key Customizable Quay These Quay High Key Customizable sunglasses lets you choose your frame, lens and size so that your shades are perfectly fit for your personality. $69 at Quay

Prove It Quay Quay Prove It Quay A chic set of cat eye sunglasses with rectangular corner details. $65 at Quay

Eclectic Quay Quay Eclectic Quay Geometric, shapely specs treated with blue light blocking technology. REGULARLY $60 $29 at Quay

Jezabell Quay Quay Jezabell Quay A cool oversized pair of classic round sunglasses with minimal frames. REGULARLY $60 $39 at Quay

