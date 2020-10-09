Shopping

Quay Sale: Buy One, Get One Free Sunglasses from the Friends and Family Sale

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Quay sunglasses sale 1280
Quay

Quay is having a major sale you can't miss! The Australia-based eyewear brand, known for its trendy, affordable sunnies, is offering a BOGO -- buy one pair of full price sunglasses or blue light glasses and get a second pair of sunglasses or blue light glasses for FREE.  

Quay is a favorite among influencers and countless celebrities who even have their own collections with the brand (like the Quay x Lizzo collections)-- and some of the styles are included in the sale! From dramatically oversized aviators to bold cat eyes to reflective lenses, you're sure to find a pair of Quay shades fit for your personal style. 

You can get Hardwire blue light glasses for just $29. You'll get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite Quay sunglasses and blue light glasses. 

Hardwire
Quay
Quay Hardwire Glasses
Quay
Hardwire
Quay

These classic frames will help protect your eyes from blue light while you scroll in style.

REGULARLY $55

After Hours
Quay
Quay After Hours
Quay
After Hours
Quay

These Quay After Hours sunglasses have winged square frames come in seven different colors and lens colors.  

Polarized Noosa
Quay
Quay Polarized Noosa
Quay
Polarized Noosa
Quay

The Quay Noosa sunglasses are cat-eye frames with polarized lenses.

Icy Embellished
Quay x Lizzo
Quay x Lizzo Icy Embellished
Quay
Icy Embellished
Quay x Lizzo

The Quay x Lizzo Icy Embellished sunglasses are back in stock.  The Icy Embellished sunnys are square shape and you can opt for a clean frame or with a stud embellishments on the brow.

Ever After Etched
Quay
Quay Ever After Etched
Quay
Ever After Etched
Quay

The Quay Ever After Etched features a textured, scallop brow frame details and metal arms. The Ever After Etched comes in three different colors.

High Key Customizable
Quay
Quay High Key Customizable
Quay
High Key Customizable
Quay

These Quay High Key Customizable sunglasses lets you choose your frame, lens and size so that your shades are perfectly fit for your personality.

Prove It
Quay
Prove It
Quay
Prove It
Quay

A chic set of cat eye sunglasses with rectangular corner details.

Eclectic
Quay
Quay Eclectic
Quay
Eclectic
Quay

Geometric, shapely specs treated with blue light blocking technology. 

REGULARLY $60

Jezabell
Quay
Jezabell
Quay
Jezabell
Quay

A cool oversized pair of classic round sunglasses with minimal frames.

REGULARLY $60

 

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2020 Deals to Shop

Lizzo x Quay: The Second Sunglass Collection and Vote Mask

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Designer Sunglasses

Ray-Ban Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Best Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: T-Shirts, Jewelry Pins & More

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Save 70% Off Kate Spade Handbags, Wallets & More

Felix Gray: Shop Blue Light Glasses, Sunglasses and More

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Save 60% Off Tory Burch Handbags, Perfume & More

Missguided Sale: Take 50% Off Everything Plus an Exclusive 15% Off with Code

Marc Jacobs Over 55% Off at the Amazon Labor Day Sale (Extended)

DIFF Eyewear Sale: Buy 1 Pair, Get 1 Free Sunglasses

Amazon Fall Sale: Up to 35% Off Ray-Ban Sunglasses

 