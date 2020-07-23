Shopping

Quay Sale: Sample Sale Styles Starting at $15

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Quay sunglasses sale 1280
Quay

Quay is having a major sale you can't miss! The Australia-based eyewear brand, known for its trendy, affordable sunnies, is having a sample sale with styles starting at just $15. Plus, get 20% off when you spend $100 or more with coupon code LUCKY20.

Quay is a favorite among influencers and countless celebrities who even have their own collections with the brand -- and some of the styles are included in the sale! From dramatically oversized aviators to bold cat eyes to reflective lenses, you're sure to find a pair of Quay shades fit for your personal style. 

You'll get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite Quay sunglasses and blue light glasses. 

Jezabell Chain by Quay

Jezabell Chain
Quay
Quay Jezabell Chain
Quay
Jezabell Chain
Quay

We love these chain detail pink round frames.

El Dinero by Quay

El Dinero
Quay
Quay El Dinero
Quay
El Dinero
Quay

Glamorous aviators with metal accents are a must for summer.

REGULARLY $60

 

Eclectic by Quay

Eclectic
Quay
Quay Eclectic
Quay
Eclectic
Quay

Geometric, shapely specs treated with blue light blocking technology. 

REGULARLY $60

 

Limelight by Quay

Limelight
Quay
Quay Limelight
Quay
Limelight
Quay

This classic rounded cat-eye sunnies will be a staple in your collection. 

REGULARLY $55

 

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Beauty and Fashion Deals This Week

Missguided Sale: Take 50% Off Everything Plus an Exclusive 15% Off with Code

Where to Buy Hand Sanitizer Online Right Now

 