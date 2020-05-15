Quay is having a major sale you can't miss! The Australia-based eyewear brand, known for its trendy, affordable sunnies, is having a sample sale with styles starting at only $10 through May 17.

Quay is a favorite among influencers and countless celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen who even have their own collections with the brand -- and some of the styles are included in the sale! From dramatically oversized aviators and bold cat eyes to reflective lenses, you're sure to find a pair of Quay shades fit for your personal style.

In addition, save 15% off on two or more frames when you use the code LUCKY15 at checkout. Note, this deal cannot be combined with another discount.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite Quay sunglasses and blue light glasses.

Limelight Quay Quay Limelight Quay This classic rounded cat-eye sunnies will be a staple in your collection. REGULARLY $55 $19 at Quay

Sweet Dreams Quay Quay Sweet Dreams Quay Make a statement in these square sunglasses, featuring gold brow bar and mirrored lenses. REGULARLY $55 $19 at Quay

Eclectic Quay Quay Eclectic Quay Geometric, shapely specs treated with blue light blocking technology. REGULARLY $29 $10 at Quay

Jezabell Chain Quay x Chrissy Quay Jezabell Chain Quay x Chrissy We love this chain detail pink round frames from the Chrissy Teigen collection. REGULARLY $65 $19 at Quay

El Dinero Quay x J.Lo Quay El Dinero Quay x J.Lo Glamorous aviators with metal accents are a must for summer. REGULARLY $60 $15 at Quay

