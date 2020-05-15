Quay Sale: Shop Select Sunglasses Starting at $10 -- Including Chrissy Teigen and J.Lo Collections
Quay is having a major sale you can't miss! The Australia-based eyewear brand, known for its trendy, affordable sunnies, is having a sample sale with styles starting at only $10 through May 17.
Quay is a favorite among influencers and countless celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen who even have their own collections with the brand -- and some of the styles are included in the sale! From dramatically oversized aviators and bold cat eyes to reflective lenses, you're sure to find a pair of Quay shades fit for your personal style.
In addition, save 15% off on two or more frames when you use the code LUCKY15 at checkout. Note, this deal cannot be combined with another discount.
Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite Quay sunglasses and blue light glasses.
This classic rounded cat-eye sunnies will be a staple in your collection.
Make a statement in these square sunglasses, featuring gold brow bar and mirrored lenses.
Geometric, shapely specs treated with blue light blocking technology.
We love this chain detail pink round frames from the Chrissy Teigen collection.
Glamorous aviators with metal accents are a must for summer.
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Beauty and Fashion Deals This Week: Madewell, First Aid Beauty and More
Missguided Sale: Take 50% Off Everything Plus an Exclusive 15% Off with Code
Where to Buy Hand Sanitizer Online Right Now