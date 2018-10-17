Queen Elizabeth's Handbag Is the Star Of Her New Royal Portrait

The crown has never looked so good.

Queen Elizabeth II unveiled a new portrait of herself that was commissioned to celebrate 100 years of Royal Air Force Club in London on Wednesday.

Painted by Benjamin Sullivan, the elegant portrait features the 92-year-old Head of the British monarchy in a pale blue dress and pearls with black heels sitting on a gold and cream chair. The painting also included her signature black Launer London purse, located on the floor beside her. Her majesty has been a fan of Launer bags ever since designer Sam Launer sent her one in 1968.

Queen Elizabeth, wearing a blue coat with a matching hat, was delighted during the unveiling, which also marked the opening of the Club's new wing and newly-commissioned artworks.

After the unveiling, Sullivan explained to the press his reasoning for including the trusty handbag. "I think the idea was to capture something of the role of the monarch, but one tries to get behind that to the person,” he said, per Daily Mail. “And I really like the idea her handbag was placed in front of the gilt chair. It was almost happenstance that it was placed there but it gives some idea there’s actually a person as well as a figurehead, it’s personal.”

“It’s where she put it, and I thought I could take it out, but then I thought – actually it’s quite a nice thing, a personal thing," he added.

The event marks the queen's first public appearance since Princess Eugenie's wedding and a couple days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The royal couple is currently in Australian for a two-week royal tour. Since the exciting announcement, the twosome has been receiving so many presents and well wishes from people all over the world.

