Season two of Queer Eye is currently streaming on Netflix, but fans who have already binge-watched both seasons are already getting antsy for season three.

ET chatted with Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France at a Netflix and GLSEN hosted event at Neuehouse Hollywood on Aug. 12, where the fellas spilled some fun details on what to expect. Let’s just say we’re in for tears, laughter… and a possible celebrity surprise!

“I will say this much… the biggest of the big of the big of the big, of the most major earth-shattering, earth-moving, earth-shattering cameos could maybe happen,” Van Ness, 31, teased.

When asked if it could be Barack Obama, he joked, “I don't know, my middle name isn't spoiler! Let’s say it would be earth-shattering and it will be very major and I’m really excited about it.”

Now we're DYING to know.

“It’s going to be such a good season,” Porowski, 34, said. “Kansas City has been so, or they, like, welcomed us with open arms and it’s going to be a good one!”

“What I will say, we filmed an episode this week I think is one of my favorites,” France, 35, revealed. “It was my favorite so far, I loved all of our episodes, but this one was stellar.”

“For very specific reasons,” Porowski chimed in.

When asked what those reasons were, France had to stay mum, but said, “So much more to look forward to… it’s getting better and better and better… it really is so good.”

“I will say if people enjoyed the diversity of season one and two, get ready for more,” Brown, 37, explained. “So people who really felt like, ‘Well, maybe I wish [they] would help somebody like me,’ yeah, get ready.”

And obviously viewers should have tissue boxes on hand.

“This last episode I said that I beat my record, not in a good way, that sounded weird, but the person that we were helping cried like four, five times with me and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” Brown revealed. “Every time we got together they were crying, and I was like, ‘Wow, this is a really fun, yet emotional episode.’”

“I guess on a scale of one to 10, we’re going to need about 10 and a half and 11 [tissue boxes],” he added.

“Give it 12,” Porowski joked.

But it won't be all emotional weeping.

“We do balance it out," France added. “It’s so funny to see -- he [Van Ness] is on fire this season.”

“It’s a balance, a short balance,” Van Ness said.

But back to the tears. The cast will likely need tissues come Emmy night – the show is nominated for four awards and are making bets on which cast member will turn on the waterworks if they win.

First, most of the guys point to Porowski. But the chef extraordinaire isn’t having it.

“Jonathan!” Porowski exclaimed in response.

Berk and France had to agree.

“I don't know, I feel like I’m going to be so nervous I don't think I will [cry]… we will see,” Van Ness retorted. “Tune in.”

“You won’t be able to control it; I think you are going to be emotional,” France hit back. “It’s going to be emotional, but it’s going to be beautiful.”

Brown’s bet is still on Porowski, though.

“Antoni is our crier, so I would, if I had to put my money on Antoni crying,” Brown said.

“But for the Emmys, I’m still sticking to Jonathan!” Porowski responded. “We will make a wager.”

Regardless of who sheds the most tears, an Emmy win would mean so much to the whole cast.

“To me it would mean we are giving the world what we’re really looking for right now,” Berk, 36, said. “There is so much negativity out there, we're bringing hope, were bringing joy, were bringing acceptance. It just proves to me that that’s what the world is yearning for right now.”

“You know, we’re not playing characters. We are five hosts who are being ourselves and helping other people to be their best self, so to be recognized for helping the world to be a better place is really amazing,” Brown said.

For more on what the fellas had to say about pal Pete Davidson's upcoming wedding to Ariana Grande, watch the video below.

