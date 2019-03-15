Who better than Karamo Brown to ease your marriage fears or dish out dating advice?

The Queer Eye star gave a bunch of fans the surprise of their lives during a recent visit to Universal’s CityWalk in California and ET captured the adorable encounters on video!

The unsuspecting fans turned up to share their love of the series and what they would hope to achieve if they had a makeover by the Fab Five. But they got more than they bargained for when Brown showed up out of nowhere and gave them advice on the problems they had just been opening up about.

From dating tips to discussions about failure, the culture expert played therapist to fans, including one who was worried about being a good enough husband and caretaker for his future wife and children.

Brown swept in and helped the fan recognize those fears, come up with exercises to help him get over them, then FaceTimed the man’s fiancée so he could communicate his concerns with her.

And, if that’s not enough, Brown, 38, was asked to walk the bride-to-be down the aisle -- and said yes!

Meanwhile, ET’s Desiree Murphy scored some of the Netflix star's wise words when it came to her love life. “Dealing with the pressure is really understanding what you truly want,” advised Brown, who has just released his new book, Karamo: My Story of Embracing Purpose, Healing, Hope.

See Brown work more of his magic as season three of Queer Eye premieres on Netflix on Friday.



