R. Kelly Pays $62,000 in Back Child Support

R. Kelly is paying up.

The 52-year-old musician has paid $62,000 in back child support amid an ongoing dispute with his ex-wife, Andrea "Drea" Kelly, his crisis manager, Darrell Johnson, tells ET.

"After reviewing the case judgment brought several weeks ago against Mr. Kelly, [he] was vacated. Mr. Kelly paid $62,000, bringing child support current to date. My client now looks forward to clearing his name and being cleared of all charges in the near future. Mr. Kelly also placed a check for child support in escrow for June, July and August in advance," Johnson says.

Kelly's payment reportedly helped him avoid further time behind bars. The singer was jailed in March for failing to pay more than $161,000 in overdue child support. He was released three days later after someone covered the debt on his behalf. His $62,000 payment to Drea is reportedly for the payments he missed in March, April and May.

"All I can say is that this is a victory for my children," Drea, who shares three kids with Kelly, said to reporters after Wednesday's Cook County court hearing. "I will fight for my children till the end."

Kelly recently requested to have his monthly child support payments lowered, claiming that he had a lack of income following backlash over allegations of sexual abuse. He has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to the sexual abuse charges against him.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

R. Kelly Accuser Lanita Carter Speaks Out: 'I'm Not Ashamed of What Naysayers Say'

R. Kelly's Ex-Wife Drea Joins 'Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta' Cast (Exclusive)

Parents of R. Kelly's Girlfriend Azriel Clary Explain Why They Let Her Go on Tour With Him When She Was 17

Related Gallery