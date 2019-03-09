R. Kelly has been released from jail, according to multiple reports.

Three days after his arrest for failing to pay child support, the 52-year-old singer was released from custody at the the Cook County Jail on Saturday after a $161,000 child support payment was made on his behalf, the Associated Press reports.

Kelly was taken into custody on Wednesday after he failed to pay more than $161,663 in child support to his second ex-wife, Andrea Lee, before a court hearing that morning. The two share three children -- Joann, 21, Jay, 19, and Robert, 17. A spokesperson for the Cook County Sheriff's office told ET after his arrest that Kelly would be released when he paid the full amount of child support owed.

Kelly's rep told ET on Wednesday that the singer offered to pay $50,000 to $60,000 at his court hearing and set up a payment plan, however the judge denied the offer. The publicist said Kelly was "deflated" by the refusal.

The performer's time in jail was his second in a matter of weeks. He turned himself in on Feb. 22 after being charged in Cook County, Illinois, with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. A spokesperson for the Cook County Sheriff’s Office told ET at the time that the singer was released from Cook County Jail late last month after $100,000 was posted. Kelly was held on a $1,000,000 bond, of which he was required to pay 10 percent.

Kelly has continuously denied all sexual abuse allegations against him, defending himself in a recent sit-down interview with Gayle King for CBS This Morning. During the interview, he also opened up about his finances and discussed why he hasn't been making child support payments.

Kelly alleged that he can't work and that his ex-wife, Lee, is "destroying" his name. "How can I pay child support? How? If my ex-wife is destroying my name and I can't work? How can I work? How can I get paid? How can I take care of my kids? How? Use your common sense," he said through sobs and screams, before claiming that "people have been stealing my money."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

R. Kelly's Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage's Parents Say Singer Should 'Rot in Jail'

R. Kelly Accuser Responds to Singer’s Explosive Interview (Exclusive)

R. Kelly's Girlfriend Claims Her Parents Told Her to Lie to Singer About Her Age

Related Gallery