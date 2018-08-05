Can you believe it’s been 15 years since The O.C. premiered on television?

And Rachel Bilson, who played the delightfully blunt Summer Roberts on the show, decided to mark the anniversary with a sweet throwback photo featuring the show’s cast from around August of 2003. In the photo, Peter Gallagher, Ben McKenzie, Mischa Barton, Adam Brody, Melinda Clarke and Kelly Rowan all gather to commemorate the moment back when. Beaming in the middle is Bilson.

“15 year anniversary of The OC. I can’t believe it. I also can’t believe I wore a skirt I got at a thrift shop as a shirt 😳 #ifeelold,” Bilson captioned the photo, nodding to her edgy fashion choice.

In June, the 36-year-old actress told ET in June that she hardly remembers what happened to her yesterday and yet she still remembers how it felt to walk on that set for the first time.

“It was pretty crazy. I guess I didn’t really know what to expect,” she said. “I think we kind of felt like, ‘Oh, this could be a special thing,’” adding. “It was a weird time, but it was a lot of fun.”

She added that, if The O.C. were to get a reboot she'd definitely want to be a part of it -- but she might be in the minority among the show's cast.

“I mean, I would do it,” she admitted. “I’ll tell you about three people that wouldn’t do it – five people? Six people? Eight people, let’s be honest.”

