Ray-Ban Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Right now, the Ray-Ban sale is offering up to 50% off sunglasses with free shipping.

The sale includes Ray-Ban's famous designs, including the wayfarer sunglasses, clubmaster classic, prescription eyewear and so many more.

The timeless eyewear brand, which has been around since 1937, is a favorite among celebrities and influencers alike. So if you're in the market for a new pair of shades, now is the time to shop!

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Ray-Ban sale.

Wayfarer Folding Gradient Ray-Ban Ray-Ban Wayfarer Folding Gradient Ray-Ban The Wayfarer Folding Gradient are Ray-Ban's signature style sunglasses with matte frames and green gradient lenses. REGULARLY $169 $118.30 at Ray-Ban

Pink/Brown Gradient Ray-Ban Ray-Ban Pink/Brown Gradient Ray-Ban These Ray-Ban sunglasses are made with metal frame in classic gold and new gradient light, medium and dark bronze are paired with original lens colors to reveal the spirit of iconic Ray-Ban design. REGULARLY $168 $117.50 at Ray-Ban

Violet Gradient Mirror Ray-Ban Ray-Ban Violet Gradient Mirror Ray-Ban The Ray-Ban RB3545 Violet Gradient Mirror sunglasses come with different gradient or classic lens options and two-tone frames. REGULARLY $188 $94 at Ray-Ban

Silver Gradient Flash Ray-Ban Ray-Ban Silver Gradient Flash Ray-Ban The Ray-Ban RB4286 Silver Gradient Flash sunglasses combine function and fashion in one pair of sunglasses. REGULARLY $238 $119 at Ray-Ban

GATSBY I Ray-Ban Ray-Ban GATSBY I Ray-Ban These Ray-Ban RB4256 GATSBY sunglasses are three things: thin, light and stylish. REGULARLY $178 $89 at Ray-Ban

Green Gradient Mirror Ray-Ban Ray-Ban Green Gradient Mirror Ray-Ban These sleek, laid-back glasses come in a choice of 3 different gradient lens options: red, green and blue. REGULARLY $188 $94 at Ray-Ban

Nina Optics Ray-Ban Ray-Ban Nina Optics Ray-Ban Trendy cat-eye frames with an air of elegance. REGULARLY $183 $128.10 at Ray-Ban

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: T-Shirts, Jewelry Pins & More

Quay x Lizzo: Buy One, Get One Free Sunglasses and Blue Light Glasses

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Designer Sunglasses

Quay Sale: Buy One, Get One Free Sunglasses and Blue Light Glasses

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Save 70% Off Kate Spade Handbags, Wallets & More

DIFF Eyewear Sale: Buy 1 Pair, Get 1 Free Sunglasses

Felix Gray: Shop Blue Light Glasses, Sunglasses and More