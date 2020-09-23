Ray-Ban Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Ray-Ban Sunglasses
Right now, the Ray-Ban sale is offering up to 50% off sunglasses with free shipping.
The sale includes Ray-Ban's famous designs, including the wayfarer sunglasses, clubmaster classic, prescription eyewear and so many more.
The timeless eyewear brand, which has been around since 1937, is a favorite among celebrities and influencers alike. So if you're in the market for a new pair of shades, now is the time to shop!
Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Ray-Ban sale.
The Wayfarer Folding Gradient are Ray-Ban's signature style sunglasses with matte frames and green gradient lenses.
These Ray-Ban sunglasses are made with metal frame in classic gold and new gradient light, medium and dark bronze are paired with original lens colors to reveal the spirit of iconic Ray-Ban design.
The Ray-Ban RB3545 Violet Gradient Mirror sunglasses come with different gradient or classic lens options and two-tone frames.
The Ray-Ban RB4286 Silver Gradient Flash sunglasses combine function and fashion in one pair of sunglasses.
These Ray-Ban RB4256 GATSBY sunglasses are three things: thin, light and stylish.
These sleek, laid-back glasses come in a choice of 3 different gradient lens options: red, green and blue.
Trendy cat-eye frames with an air of elegance.
