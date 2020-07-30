Ray-Ban Sale: Take 50% Off Select Styles

Right now, Ray-Ban is offering up to 50% off select sunglasses.

The sale includes Ray-Ban's famous designs, including the wayfarer sunglasses, clubmaster classic, prescription eyewear and so many more.

The timeless eyewear brand, which has been around since 1937, is a favorite among celebrities and influencers alike. So if you're in the market for a new pair of shades, now is the time to shop!

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Ray-Ban sale.

Meteor Striped Havana Ray-Ban Ray-Ban Meteor Striped Havana Ray-Ban Bold glasses with vintage 60's inspired style. REGULARLY $200 $140 at Ray-Ban

Scuderia Ferrari Collection Ray-Ban Ray-Ban Scuderia Ferrari Collection Ray-Ban These glasses feature an ultra-light metal frame and Ferrari detailing. REGULARLY $258 $129 at Ray-Ban

Blaze Round Double Bridge Ray-Ban Ray-Ban Blaze Round Double Bridge Ray-Ban A double-bridged silhouette that says contemporary cool and confidence. REGULARLY $200 $100 at Ray-Ban

Yellow Classic Ray-Ban Ray-Ban Yellow Classic Ray-Ban A bestseller with a unique, brilliant lens color. REGULARLY $132 $66 at Ray-Ban

Blue Gradient Mirror Ray-Ban Ray-Ban Blue Gradient Mirror Ray-Ban A new take on Ray-Ban's iconic Shooter style. REGULARLY $198 $99 at Ray-Ban

