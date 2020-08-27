Shopping

Ray-Ban Sale: Take Up to $40 Off Polarized Lenses and Up to 50% Off Eyeglasses

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Right now, Ray-Ban is offering up to $40 off polarized lenses and up to 50% off eyeglasses. 

The sale includes Ray-Ban's famous designs, including the wayfarer sunglasses, clubmaster classic, prescription eyewear and so many more. 

The timeless eyewear brand, which has been around since 1937, is a favorite among celebrities and influencers alike. So if you're in the market for a new pair of shades, now is the time to shop! 

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Ray-Ban sale.

Violet Mirror
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Violet Mirror
Ray-Ban
Violet Mirror
Ray-Ban

This iconic Ray-Ban style will have you viewing the world through violet mirror lenses.

REGULARLY $198

Green Gradient Mirror
Ray-Ban
Green Gradient Mirror
Ray-Ban
Green Gradient Mirror
Ray-Ban

These sleek, laid-back glasses come in a choice of 3 different gradient lens options: red, green and blue.

REGULARLY $188

Meteor Striped Havana
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Meteor Striped Havana
Ray-Ban
Meteor Striped Havana
Ray-Ban

Bold glasses with vintage 60's inspired style.

REGULARLY $200

Nina Optics
Ray-Ban
Nina Optics
Ray-Ban
Nina Optics
Ray-Ban

Trendy cat-eye frames with an air of elegance.

REGULARLY $183

