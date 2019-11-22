Kandi Burruss is a mother of three!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her husband, Todd Tucker, welcomed a daughter via surrogate on Friday. The baby girl, which the couple named Blaze Tucker, was born at 6:54 p.m., and weighed 8 lbs, 1 oz.

Burruss and Tucker are also parents to a 3-year-old son, Ace, and she is the mother of a 17-year-old daughter, Riley, with ex Russell Spencer.

Earlier this year, the singer-songwriter opened up about using a surrogate to have another child.

"I had to go through the IVF process to get my son, and I have been having some issues or whatever,” she explained on an episode of Busy Tonight. "And this is something we were discussing, so I felt like, you know what, why hold back? I might as well talk about it. I think it’s important to share."

Kandi Burruss

She also shared that she spoke with Bravo boss Andy Cohen when he was expecting his first son, Benjamin, via surrogate.

"I had made a comment. I said something like, 'I guess I’m gonna have a baby mama,' and he said to me, 'Don’t you ever say that because you are the mother. And to say she's your baby's mom is taking away from you,'" Burruss said through tears. "It made me feel better."

Last week, Burruss opened up to ET about the new season of RHOA, which premiered at the beginning of the month. While each Housewife seems to be dealing with their own dramas in the show's 12th season -- relationships, businesses, and kids, among other things -- she said there was still plenty to come for the group. Things even get heated enough, she promised, for the ladies to get physical "a couple times."

"I always say, they have too many drinks," Burruss quipped. "Some of them start talking too much when they drink. Some of them get kind of mean when they drink and, so, I always say I'm glad I don't drink, 'cause if this is what's going down when you're drinking, oh…"

"But the girls and their drama is so funny," she added. "It's, like, new drama, new drama! It's not the old stuff being rehashed. It's new stuff. And then, you're gonna get to see, people are gonna be put on blast this year. You know, I love when people tell lies, or little fibs, and then they go back and play the footage on them. Oh, that's gonna happen multiple times this year!"

See more in the video below!

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

