Reba McEntire wasn't looking for love when she met her boyfriend, Skeeter Lasuzzo, but is happy she did.

ET's Nancy O'Dell sat down with the country super star ahead of her 16th time hosting the Academy of Country Music Awards, where she raved about her beau, whom she's been dating for almost two years.

"We're having a great time, traveling the world and seeing things and having fun," McEntire shared. "I'm still working and loving what I do. I'm at a time in my life where I'm very grateful, very content [and] very calm. Love it."

The couple's relationship began in 2017, and McEntire said the best thing about being with Lasuzzo is that, "We have a great time. He has a wonderful sense of humor. We laugh a lot."

After splitting from her ex-husband, Narvel Blackstock, in 2015, she met Lasuzzo in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

"Skeeter's a wildlife photographer and so he volunteered to show us around where the animals are in Jackson Hole," McEntire recalled of the moment she met him.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Meanwhile this Sunday, the music legend returns to the ACM Awards stage, which she said she's so excited about. The "Does He Love You" singer also revealed that she has seven outfit changes, one red carpet look, her performance look, "one for the opening, one for the closing and two or three in between," she said.

For more on McEntire, watch below.

ET is in Las Vegas all this week with exclusive reporting on the biggest stars from CinemaCon, an inside look at Las Vegas’ most iconic hotspots and exclusive content from the 2019 ACM Awards. Don't miss it!

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Reba McEntire Says She Turned Down Kathy Bates’ Role in ‘Titanic’

Kelly Clarkson Gets Standing Ovation From Reba McEntire With Her Performance Of 'Fancy' -- Watch!

Reba McEntire on Wearing the Same Dress From 1993 Duet of 'Does He Love You' at ACM Awards (Exclusive)

Related Gallery