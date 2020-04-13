Shopping

Rebecca Minkoff Sale: Last Chance to Take 40% Off Full-Price Items

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
It's your last chance to take 40% off full-price Rebecca Minkoff styles! The deal is part of the fashion brand's Secret Sale, which ends Monday at 11:59 p.m. EST. Use the code SECRET40 at checkout to apply the deep discount on new spring arrivals of handbags, clothing, accessories and more.

In addition, the Work from Home in Style Sale is still happening through April 30 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Take 30% off select pieces and sale items with the code WFH30.

The discounts apply to a ton of fashion-forward favorites from the designer brand, including cute spring dresses, shoes and, of course, the brand's iconic bag styles, from the quilted leather shoulder bag to the mini cross-body bag.

Get shopping with our favorite finds from the Rebecca Minkoff sale.

Serafina Dress
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Serafina Dress
Rebecca Minkoff
Serafina Dress
Rebecca Minkoff

Looking for a new dress? This floaty printed boho-style number is perfect for warm weather. 

REGULARLY $198

Megan Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Megan Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

A roomy tote perfect for daytime carrying. We love the gold hardware and tassel detail. 

REGULARLY $198

Nanine Sandal
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Nanine Sandal
Rebecca Minkoff
Nanine Sandal
Rebecca Minkoff

Strappy sandals are the choice footwear among fashion girls. This nude three-inch heel will quickly become your go-to shoes for the summer. 

REGULARLY $158

Braided Chain Necklace
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Braided Chain Necklace
Rebecca Minkoff
Braided Chain Necklace
Rebecca Minkoff

Wear this on-trend braided chain necklace on its own or layer with dainty threads and pendant styles. 

REGULARLY $68

Chevron Quilted Love Crossbody
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Love Crossbody
Rebecca Minkoff
Chevron Quilted Love Crossbody
Rebecca Minkoff

This bestselling chevron-quilted leather cross-body bag is a staple for day and night. Wear across the body or remove the chain strap to use as a clutch. 

REGULARLY $295

Adia Skirt
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Adia Skirt
Rebecca Minkoff
Adia Skirt
Rebecca Minkoff

If you've ever wondered how to pull off metallics in your everyday outfits, consider this gunmetal skirt exhibit A. (It also comes in a dreamy pale mauve shade.)

REGULARLY $198

Katherine Sweater
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Katherine Sweater
Rebecca Minkoff
Katherine Sweater
Rebecca Minkoff

A thick rib trim and bold stripes make this the perfect sweater to reach for on chilly days.

REGULARLY $228

Candance Sandal
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Candance Sandal
Rebecca Minkoff
Candance Sandal
Rebecca Minkoff

You don’t have to twist our arm to score these braided, block-heel stunners before they sell out.

REGULARLY $165

Kate Mini Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Kate Mini Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Kate Mini Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

We adore this cross-body bag for its bold raspberry color and metal accents. Though it has a slim profile, this tote still fits the essentials: phone, cards, hand sanitizer, gum.

REGULARLY $268

Gloria Aviator Sunglasses
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Gloria Aviator Sunglasses
Rebecca Minkoff
Gloria Aviator Sunglasses
Rebecca Minkoff

Classic aviators with blue lenses, silver frames and a killer price.

REGULARLY $128

Pax Blazer
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Pax Blazer
Rebecca Minkoff
Pax Blazer
Rebecca Minkoff

The details on this blazer seal the deal for us: brushed herringbone, slightly ruffled sleeves and a loose-but-flattering cut.

REGULARLY $328

Bianca Dress
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Bianca Dress
Rebecca Minkoff
Bianca Dress
Rebecca Minkoff

From the ruffle hem to the removable sash to the keyhole neckline, this dress couldn’t be any sweeter. Pair it with your new favorite spring shoes.

REGULARLY $198

Dani Crossbody
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Dani Crossbody
Rebecca Minkoff
Dani Crossbody
Rebecca Minkoff

Pebbled leather and an unexpected curved silhouette take this leather bag from basic to badass.

REGULARLY $298

Major Rose Gold Tone Bracelet Watch, 40MM
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Major Rose Gold Tone Bracelet Watch, 40MM
Rebecca Minkoff
Major Rose Gold Tone Bracelet Watch, 40MM
Rebecca Minkoff

Simple yet elegant, this rose-gold watch will complement everything from your work uniform to your date night attire.

REGULARLY $175

M.A.B. Quilted Satchel
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff M.A.B. Quilted Satchel
Rebecca Minkoff
M.A.B. Quilted Satchel
Rebecca Minkoff

A timeless quilted pattern, a gorgeous blush shade and a side pocket for your phone and/or keys. You are going to love that this bag is pretty and practical.

REGULARLY $358

Olive Sweater
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Olive Sweater
Rebecca Minkoff
Olive Sweater
Rebecca Minkoff

Now this is a versatile sweater: The sleeves have just the right amount of volume for dressing up (with a midi skirt) and dressing down (with your go-to jeans).

REGULARLY $148

