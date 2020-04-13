Rebecca Minkoff Sale: Last Chance to Take 40% Off Full-Price Items
It's your last chance to take 40% off full-price Rebecca Minkoff styles! The deal is part of the fashion brand's Secret Sale, which ends Monday at 11:59 p.m. EST. Use the code SECRET40 at checkout to apply the deep discount on new spring arrivals of handbags, clothing, accessories and more.
In addition, the Work from Home in Style Sale is still happening through April 30 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Take 30% off select pieces and sale items with the code WFH30.
The discounts apply to a ton of fashion-forward favorites from the designer brand, including cute spring dresses, shoes and, of course, the brand's iconic bag styles, from the quilted leather shoulder bag to the mini cross-body bag.
Get shopping with our favorite finds from the Rebecca Minkoff sale.
Looking for a new dress? This floaty printed boho-style number is perfect for warm weather.
A roomy tote perfect for daytime carrying. We love the gold hardware and tassel detail.
Strappy sandals are the choice footwear among fashion girls. This nude three-inch heel will quickly become your go-to shoes for the summer.
Wear this on-trend braided chain necklace on its own or layer with dainty threads and pendant styles.
This bestselling chevron-quilted leather cross-body bag is a staple for day and night. Wear across the body or remove the chain strap to use as a clutch.
If you've ever wondered how to pull off metallics in your everyday outfits, consider this gunmetal skirt exhibit A. (It also comes in a dreamy pale mauve shade.)
A thick rib trim and bold stripes make this the perfect sweater to reach for on chilly days.
You don’t have to twist our arm to score these braided, block-heel stunners before they sell out.
We adore this cross-body bag for its bold raspberry color and metal accents. Though it has a slim profile, this tote still fits the essentials: phone, cards, hand sanitizer, gum.
Classic aviators with blue lenses, silver frames and a killer price.
The details on this blazer seal the deal for us: brushed herringbone, slightly ruffled sleeves and a loose-but-flattering cut.
From the ruffle hem to the removable sash to the keyhole neckline, this dress couldn’t be any sweeter. Pair it with your new favorite spring shoes.
Pebbled leather and an unexpected curved silhouette take this leather bag from basic to badass.
Simple yet elegant, this rose-gold watch will complement everything from your work uniform to your date night attire.
A timeless quilted pattern, a gorgeous blush shade and a side pocket for your phone and/or keys. You are going to love that this bag is pretty and practical.
Now this is a versatile sweater: The sleeves have just the right amount of volume for dressing up (with a midi skirt) and dressing down (with your go-to jeans).
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
