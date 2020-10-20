Rebecca Minkoff Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Select Styles

Rebecca Minkoff is having a crazy online end-of-season sale. The brand is offering up to 75% off on select styles on their website with no promo code is needed.

The deep discounts apply to a ton of fashion-forward favorites from the designer brand, including cute dresses, shoes and, of course, the brand's iconic handbag styles, from the quilted leather satchel to the M.A.C. cross-body bag.

Get shopping with our favorite finds from the Rebecca Minkoff sale.

M.A.C. Crossbody Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff M.A.C. Crossbody Rebecca Minkoff The M.A.C. Crossbody is the classic Rebecca Minkoff handbag. This is the perfect bag for day or night. REGULARLY $295 $129 at Rebecca Minkoff

Karlie Studded Hobo Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Karlie Studded Hobo Rebecca Minkoff This Rebecca Minkoff Karlie Studded Hobo is 50% off and perfect as an addition to your fall wardrobe. ORIGINALLY $348 $169 at Rebecca Minkoff

Chevron Quilted Mini Love Shoulder Bag Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Mini Love Shoulder Bag Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Mini Love Shoulder Bag is a best seller. This handbag is crafted in soft leather with an adjustable chain shoulder strap. REGULARLY $178 $69 at Rebecca Minkoff

Love Too Micro Bag Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Love Too Micro Bag Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Love Too Micro Bag comes in croc embossed leather with a removable, adjustable strap. Get this handbag for $99 off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $198 $99 at Rebecca Minkoff

Pippa Duffle Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Duffle Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Duffle comes in nutmeg and resembles a doctors bag. This bag is $209 off the retail price. ORIGINALLY $348 $139 at Rebecca Minkoff

Medium Julian Backpack Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkhoff Medium Julian Backpack Rebecca Minkoff This Rebecca Minkoff textured leather backpack is perfect for days on the go. This backpack comes in three different colors: acorn, black and deep midnight. REGULARLY $248 $129 at Rebecca Minkoff

Megan Small Feed Bag Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Megan Small Feed Bag Rebecca Minkoff This Rebecca Minkoff Megan Small Feed Bag is $147 off the retail price. ORIGINALLY $248 $99 at Rebecca Minkoff

Serafina Dress Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Serafina Dress Rebecca Minkoff Looking for a new dress? This floaty printed boho-style number is perfect for fall weather and come in sizes XXS-XXL. This dress is $129 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $198 $69 at Rebecca Minkoff

Candance Sandal Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Candance Sandal Rebecca Minkoff You don’t have to twist our arm to score these braided, block-heel stunners before they sell out. REGULARLY $165 $79 at Rebecca Minkoff

Pax Blazer Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Pax Blazer Rebecca Minkoff The details on this blazer seal the deal for us: brushed herringbone, slightly ruffled sleeves and a loose-but-flattering cut. REGULARLY $328 $99 at Rebecca Minkoff

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

