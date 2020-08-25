Rebecca Minkoff Sale: Up to 75% Off Select Styles
Rebecca Minkoff is having an online end-of- season sale. The brand is offering up to 75% off on select styles on the website. No promo code is needed.
The discounts apply to a ton of fashion-forward favorites from the designer brand, including cute dresses, shoes and, of course, the brand's iconic handbag styles, from the quilted leather satchel to the M.A.C. cross-body bag.
Get shopping with our favorite finds from the Rebecca Minkoff sale.
This Rebecca Minkoff Karlie Studded Hobo is 50% off and perfect as an addition to your fall wardrobe.
The Rebecca Minkoff Love Too Micro Bag comes in croc embossed leather with a removable, adjustable strap. Get this handbag for $99 off the retail price, while supplies last.
The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Duffle comes in four colors and is 50% off.
This Rebecca Minkoff Megan Small Feed Bag is $147 off the retail price.
Looking for a new dress? This floaty printed boho-style number is perfect for warm weather.
You don’t have to twist our arm to score these braided, block-heel stunners before they sell out.
The details on this blazer seal the deal for us: brushed herringbone, slightly ruffled sleeves and a loose-but-flattering cut.
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
