Rebecca Minkoff Sample Sale: Up to 75% Off Select Styles

Rebecca Minkoff is having an online sample sale. The brand is offering up to 75% off on select styles on the website. No promo code is needed.

The discounts apply to a ton of fashion-forward favorites from the designer brand, including cute summer dresses, shoes and, of course, the brand's iconic handbag styles, from the quilted leather satchel to the M.A.C. cross-body bag.

Get shopping with our favorite finds from the Rebecca Minkoff sale.

M.A.C. Crossbody Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff M.A.C. Crossbody Rebecca Minkoff This popular, spacious leather cross-body bag is a staple for day and night. Wear across the body or remove the chain strap to use as a clutch. REGULARLY $295 $129 at Rebecca Minkoff

Serafina Dress Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Serafina Dress Rebecca Minkoff Looking for a new dress? This floaty printed boho-style number is perfect for warm weather. REGULARLY $198 $119 at Rebecca Minkoff

Adia Skirt Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Adia Skirt Rebecca Minkoff If you've ever wondered how to pull off metallics in your everyday outfits, consider this gunmetal skirt exhibit A. (It also comes in a dreamy pale mauve shade.) REGULARLY $198 $99 at Rebecca Minkoff

Katherine Sweater Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Katherine Sweater Rebecca Minkoff A thick rib trim and bold stripes make this the perfect sweater to reach for on chilly days. REGULARLY $228 $99 at Rebecca Minkoff

Candance Sandal Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Candance Sandal Rebecca Minkoff You don’t have to twist our arm to score these braided, block-heel stunners before they sell out. REGULARLY $165 $79 at Rebecca Minkoff

Kate Mini Tote Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Kate Mini Tote Rebecca Minkoff We adore this cross-body bag for its bold raspberry color and metal accents. Though it has a slim profile, this tote still fits the essentials: phone, cards, hand sanitizer, gum. REGULARLY $268 $129 at Rebecca Minkoff

Pax Blazer Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Pax Blazer Rebecca Minkoff The details on this blazer seal the deal for us: brushed herringbone, slightly ruffled sleeves and a loose-but-flattering cut. REGULARLY $328 $159 at Rebecca Minkoff

M.A.B. Quilted Satchel Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff M.A.B. Quilted Satchel Rebecca Minkoff A timeless quilted pattern, a gorgeous blush shade and a side pocket for your phone and/or keys. You are going to love that this bag is pretty and practical. REGULARLY $358 $179 at Rebecca Minkoff

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

