Rebecca Minkoff Sample Sale: Up to 75% Off Select Styles
Rebecca Minkoff is having an online sample sale. The brand is offering up to 75% off on select styles on the website. No promo code is needed.
The discounts apply to a ton of fashion-forward favorites from the designer brand, including cute summer dresses, shoes and, of course, the brand's iconic handbag styles, from the quilted leather satchel to the M.A.C. cross-body bag.
Get shopping with our favorite finds from the Rebecca Minkoff sale.
This popular, spacious leather cross-body bag is a staple for day and night. Wear across the body or remove the chain strap to use as a clutch.
Looking for a new dress? This floaty printed boho-style number is perfect for warm weather.
If you've ever wondered how to pull off metallics in your everyday outfits, consider this gunmetal skirt exhibit A. (It also comes in a dreamy pale mauve shade.)
A thick rib trim and bold stripes make this the perfect sweater to reach for on chilly days.
You don’t have to twist our arm to score these braided, block-heel stunners before they sell out.
We adore this cross-body bag for its bold raspberry color and metal accents. Though it has a slim profile, this tote still fits the essentials: phone, cards, hand sanitizer, gum.
The details on this blazer seal the deal for us: brushed herringbone, slightly ruffled sleeves and a loose-but-flattering cut.
A timeless quilted pattern, a gorgeous blush shade and a side pocket for your phone and/or keys. You are going to love that this bag is pretty and practical.
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
