Rebecca Minkoff Up to 60% Off at the Amazon Labor Day Sale

Published
Rebecca Minkoff Leo Clutch
Amazon

Looking for a new bag to start fall off right? You're in luck. A great selection of Rebecca Minkoff luxury handbags are currently on sale as part of the Amazon Big Labor Day Sale.

Right now, shoppers will find amazing deals on Rebecca Minkoff handbags, including crossbody bags, leather shoulder bags, clutches and other purse styles, that are majorly discounted at Amazon's labor day fashion sale event. As things begin to open up across the country, an on-trend bag is essential for finishing off a fashionable outfit and stepping out in style. 

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon Labor Day Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggage, Karl LagerfeldMarc Jacobs, SkechersSoludosSuperga, Eddie BauerAdidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale event

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearmen's clothingshoes, diamondsdeals under $50 and jewelry.

Ahead, shop ET Style's pick of Rebecca Minkoff handbags and accessories where you can get up to 60% at the Amazon Big Labor Day Sale.

Regan Satchel Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Regan Satchel Tote
Amazon
Regan Satchel Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

This Rebecca Minkoff Regan Satchel Tote can be worn as a shoulder bag or carried with its top handle.  It is the perfect everyday bag you can wear to the office or for a night on the town. 

REGULARLY $242

Megan Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Tote
Amazon
Megan Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

This Megan Tote is a classic Rebecca Minkoff leather purse -- including the patented Rebecca Minkoff hardware. 

Moto Hobo Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Moto Hobo Bag
Amazon
Moto Hobo Bag
Rebecca Minkoff

Take it all with you in this chic handbag. 

Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Amazon
Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

This Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in four different colors: red, currant, deep twilight, fig and sandrift. Get this deal for $178 off  the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $298

Stella Mini Flap Satchel Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Stella Mini Flap Satchel Bag
Amazon
Stella Mini Flap Satchel Bag
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Stella Mini Flap Satchel Bag is on sale now for just over $100 at the Amazon Big Summer Sale (while supplies last).

 

REGULARLY $198.80

Isobel Hobo
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Isobel Hobo
Amazon
Isobel Hobo
Rebecca Minkoff

This super affordable Rebecca Minkoff Isobel Hobo pebbled leather handbag is a must-have!

ORIGINALLY $109.40

Stud Luggage 28"
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Stud Luggage 28"
Amazon
Stud Luggage 28"
Rebecca Minkoff

Be trip-ready with this stylish hard case roller bag from Rebecca Minkoff.

REGULARLY $119

Glitter Leo Clutch
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Glitter Leo Clutch
Amazon
Glitter Leo Clutch
Rebecca Minkoff

This Rebecca Minkoff glitter-coated canvas clutch is the perfect evening bag to go with any formal outfit.

REGULARLY $99

Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Amazon
Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go.

REGULARLY $176.22

Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkhoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Amazon
Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff

Perfect for all of your beauty essentials.

REGULARLY $50

Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Amazon
Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Rebecca Minkoff

A classic watch with a nice leather strap.

REGULARLY $150

 

