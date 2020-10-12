News

Rebel Wilson Posts Swimsuit Pics and Videos With Shirtless Rumored Boyfriend as She Nears Her Goal Weight

By Rachel McRady‍
Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch
SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Rebel Wilson is seriously living her best life! The 40-year-old Australian actress has been working hard to get in shape during her self-proclaimed "year of health" and she's now enjoying some much-deserved relaxation time with her rumored boyfriend, Jacob Busch. 

The pair spent the weekend at a beach getaway, showing off their swimsuit bods. A sun-kissed Wilson first shared a shot of herself in a ruffly black suit with a multi-colored sheer cover up with the ocean in the background. She then ditched the cover up and posted a video of herself and a shirtless Busch lounging on pool floats as the waves crash behind them. She captioned the video with a sun, taco, and Mexican flag emoji. 

View this post on Instagram

☀️ 🌮 🇲🇽

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on

View this post on Instagram

☀️ 🌮 🌊

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on

The Pitch Perfect star also posted a photo of herself leaping out of the pool in a red one-piece swimsuit, writing, "I’m ready to step in for Australia at individual synchronized swimming x."

She also took to her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of a shirtless Busch sunning himself in the pool and writing, "Great view." 

Her rumored beau also posed looking out at the ocean while wearing Budweiser swim trunks and flashing a large back tattoo.

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Bush
Rebel Wilson/Instagram Story
Jacob Busch
Rebel Wilson/Instagram Story
Jacob Busch
Rebel Wilson/Instagram Story
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson/Instagram Story

The pair recently returned from a trip to Monaco where they attended the Monte-Carlo Gala together and posed on the red carpet. 

As she continues her fitness journey, Wilson shared earlier this month that she's just six and a half pounds away from her goal weight of 165 pounds. Watch the clip below for more: 

RELATED CONTENT:

Rebel Wilson Reveals She's 6 Pounds From Her Goal Weight

Rebel Wilson and Rumored Boyfriend Jacob Busch Make Red Carpet Debut

Check Out the Most Impressive Celeb Quarantine Body Transformations

Related Gallery