Rebel Wilson Rescued Off Top of a Mountain During Ski Vacation

Rebel Wilson's winter getaway didn't exactly go as planned.

The Pitch Perfect star decided to try her hand at skiing during her trip to Aspen, Colorado, but it was easier said then done. As Wilson revealed to her Instagram followers on Sunday, she ended up having to be rescued from the top of a mountain after realizing she had gone up too high, and couldn't get back down.

"This is a bit too experienced for me, so I'm just gonna slide down," she joked on her Instagram Story, before things escalated. Wilson then shared a video of herself strapped to a yellow stretcher while her rescuer, Scott, prepared to take her down the mountain.

Through it all, however, the 38-year-old actress appeared to maintain her sense of humor. "#HorizontalSkiing," she wrote alongside a video of her rescue, in a nod to her Pitch Perfect character, Fat Amy's, "horizontal running."

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

It didn't take long for Wilson to get back to her hotel, where she offered fans an update on the whole ordeal. "Hey guys, just wanted to let you know, I did get back to the hotel safely and I wanted to thank everybody in Aspen for their help on the slopes because you guys are amazing. You do this all day, every day, whereas me, it was only my second day of skiing," she said.

"I lost feeling in my left foot. I think it was the ski boot. I think it was too tight," she added. "I think maybe I need to buy professional ski boots or something."

As for Wilson's New Year's plans, we think it's safe to say she'll be spending the holiday at the bottom of the mountain, not the top of it -- and maybe now that she's in Aspen, she might find a New Year's kiss.

The actress told Vogue Australia earlier this year that she's "totally single." "I think I’m looking for the right person, but there isn’t a good pool of people to date in L.A.," she explained.

See more on Wilson in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Rebel Wilson Apologizes for Claiming to Be the 'First Ever' Plus-Size Woman in a Rom-Com

Rebel Wilson Is Single and 'Looking for the Right Person'

Rebel Wilson Awarded $3.66 Million Over Claims She Lied About Her Age: 'This Wasn't About the Money'

Related Gallery