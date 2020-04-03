Reebok Sale: Take 30% Off Sitewide and an Extra 50% Off Sale Items

Fitness enthusiasts, rejoice. Reebok is having a big sale you can't miss.

The iconic activewear and footwear brand, a favorite among both professional athletes and fans, is offering an extra 50% off on sale items. Use the code TAKE50 at checkout to unlock the deep discount through April 3.

In addition, through April 6, get 30% off sitewide (with limited exclusions) with the code GETMOVING. Shipping is free on orders over $25.

Ahead, shop Reebok Classic sneakers, running shoes, sports clothing and more by browsing through ET Style's top picks from the Reebok sale.

Flexagon Energy TR 2 Training Shoes Reebok Reebok Flexagon Energy TR 2 Training Shoes Reebok Classic, sleek black-and-white athletic shoes with lightweight cushioning for all types of workouts. The breathable mesh upper keeps your feel cool. REGULARLY $55 $24.99 at Reebok

Club C 85 Women's Shoes Reebok Reebok Club C 85 Women's Shoes Reebok These '80s-inspired Reebok classic leather court shoes are timeless and elevated -- looks good next to everything from jeans to dresses. REGULARLY $80 $29.99 at Reebok

Gigi Hadid Track Jacket Reebok Reebok Gigi Hadid Track Jacket Reebok From supermodel Gigi Hadid's collaboration collection, this '90s-style rack jacket is the ultimate cool-girl piece. REGULARLY $80 $34.99 at Reebok

Gigi Hadid Track Pants Reebok Reebok Gigi Hadid Track Pants Reebok Match these track pants to the jacket for a Gigi-approved street style outfit. REGULARLY $90 $39.99 at Reebok

Freestyle Motion Lo Women's Shoes Reebok Reebok Freestyle Motion Lo Women's Shoes Reebok This slip-on Reebok Freestyle sneakers with comfy foam midsole boast a super modern, minimalist design. The breathable mesh upper and pivot points on the outsoles make turns easier. Perfect for dance sessions. REGULARLY $80 $34.99 at Reebok

Nano 9 Women's Training Shoes Reebok Reebok Nano 9 Women's Training Shoes Reebok Specially designed for the CrossFit community, the Reebok CrossFit Nano 9 features a new Flexweave upper, added midsole cushioning to absorb impact and two outsole pieces for improved heel-to-toe movement. REGULARLY $130 $62.49 at Reebok

Meet You There Low-Impact Bralette Reebok Meet You There Low-Impact Bralette As far as stylish sports bras go, this one's it thanks to the color-blocking, open back and graphic Reebok band. The Speedwick fabric wicks moisture to help you stay cool and dry. REGULARLY $35 $12.49 at Reebok

Classics Linear Leggings Reebok Reebok Classics Linear Leggings Reebok Essential soft, stretchy black leggings with a Reebok twist -- check out the stylish vector logo on the side. REGULARLY $40 $17.49 at Reebok

Forever Floatride Energy Women's Running Shoes Reebok Reebok Forever Floatride Energy Women's Running Shoes Reebok Running shoes that mean business. The Floatride Energy's foam midsole features lightweight, responsive cushioning that'll work with you at every stride. REGULARLY $100 $44.99 at Reebok

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

