Reebok Sale: Take 40% Off Sitewide and 50% Off Sale Items with Code

By Amy Lee‍
Fitness enthusiasts, rejoice. Reebok is offering great sale deals including 40% off sitewide and 50% off sale items with code: FRIEND.

Plus, Reebok face masks are only $20 for a pack of three.

At the Reebok sale, you'll find great deals on footwear and apparel including men's shoes, women's shoes, kids' shoes and workout clothes. Shipping is free on orders over $25 and you have a 60 day window to return items you need to.

Ahead, shop Reebok Classic sneakers, running shoes, sports clothing and more by browsing through ET Style's top picks from the Reebok sale. 

Reebok Nano 9 Women's Training Shoes
Reebok Nano 9 Women's Training Shoes
Reebok Nano 9 Women's Training Shoes
These shoes feature responsive cushioning for all-day performance and comfort.

REGULARLY $130

Endless Road 2 Women’s Running Shoes
Endless Road 2 Women’s Running Shoes
Endless Road 2 Women’s Running Shoes
These women’s running shoes feature cushioning that keeps you comfortable from start to finish.

REGULARLY $70

Club C 85
Reebok Club C 85
Club C 85
These Reebok Club C 85 are retro sneakers with a street-style vibe.

ORIGINALLY $70

Freestyle Hi Women's Shoe
Reebok Freestyle Hi Women's Shoe
Freestyle Hi Women's Shoe
Hark! These Reebok Freestyle Hi Women's Shoes are back in style.

ORIGINALLY $75

Classic Harman Run Clip Women's Shoe
Reebok Classic Harman Run Clip Women's Shoe
Classic Harman Run Clip Women's Shoe
These Reebok Classic Harman Run Clip Women's Shoes are a throwback from the 1980's Reebok style.

ORIGINALLY $65

Reebok CrossFit Grace Women’s Training Shoes
Reebok CrossFit Grace Women’s Training Shoes
Reebok CrossFit Grace Women’s Training Shoes
The sleek design will help you glide through your CrossFit workout with agility and support.

REGULARLY $100

Classics Linear Leggings
Reebok Classics Linear Leggings
Classics Linear Leggings
Essential soft, stretchy black leggings with a Reebok twist -- check out the stylish vector logo on the side. 

REGULARLY $40

 

