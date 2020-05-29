Shopping

Reebok Sale: Take an Extra 60% Off Sale

By Amy Lee‍
Reebok sale shoes 1280
Courtesy of Reebok

Fitness enthusiasts, rejoice. Reebok is having a big sale you can't miss.

The iconic activewear and footwear brand, a favorite among both professional athletes and loyal fans, is offering an extra 60% off on sale items with coupon code TAKE60 through June 1. (Minimal exclusions apply.)

At the Reebok sale, you'll find great deals on footwear and apparel including men's shoes, women's shoes, kids' shoes and workout clothes. Shipping is free on orders over $25.

Ahead, shop Reebok Classic sneakers, running shoes, sports clothing and more by browsing through ET Style's top picks from the Reebok sale. 

Flexagon Energy TR 2 Training Shoes
Reebok
Reebok Flexagon Energy TR 2 Training Shoes
Reebok
Flexagon Energy TR 2 Training Shoes
Reebok

Classic, sleek black-and-white athletic shoes with lightweight cushioning for all types of workouts. The breathable mesh upper keeps your feet cool. 

REGULARLY $55

Endless Road 2 Women’s Running Shoes
Reebok
Endless Road 2 Women’s Running Shoes
Reebok
Endless Road 2 Women’s Running Shoes
Reebok

These women’s running shoes feature cushioning that keeps you comfortable from start to finish.

REGULARLY $70

Reebok CrossFit Grace Women’s Training Shoes
Reebok
Reebok CrossFit Grace Women’s Training Shoes
Reebok
Reebok CrossFit Grace Women’s Training Shoes
Reebok

The sleek design will help you glide through your CrossFit workout with agility and support.

REGULARLY $100

Meet You There Low-Impact Bralette
Reebok Meet You There Low-Impact Bralette
Reebok
Meet You There Low-Impact Bralette

As far as stylish sports bras go, this one's it thanks to the color-blocking, open back and graphic Reebok band. The Speedwick fabric wicks moisture to help you stay cool and dry.

REGULARLY $35

Classics Linear Leggings
Reebok
Reebok Classics Linear Leggings
Reebok
Classics Linear Leggings
Reebok

Essential soft, stretchy black leggings with a Reebok twist -- check out the stylish vector logo on the side. 

REGULARLY $40

