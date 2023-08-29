Sales & Deals

Reebok's Labor Day Sale Is Here: Save Up to 50% On Sneakers, Activewear and More

Reebok Club C
Reebok
By ETonline Staff
Published: 4:39 PM PDT, August 29, 2023

Freshen up your wardrobe with big savings on activewear essentials.

With fall on the horizon, your wardrobe may be in desperate need of a refresh. Lucky for you, Reebok’s Labor Day Sale is here with unbeatable deals on activewear and sneakers for the upcoming season. Whether you're pumping iron at the gym or exercising outside this fall, there's something for every type of active person at Reebok's sale.

Shop the Reebok Sale

Right now, Reebok is offering up to 50% off full-price athletic gear and sneaker styles that rarely get marked down. During the Reebok Labor Day event, you can also score up to 50% off sale items, including best-selling styles and vintage-inspired designs. Enter code LABORDAY at checkout to snag discounts on everyday apparel, shoes, accessories, and more. Plus, the more you buy, the more you save through Monday, September 4!

Reebok's workout gear and classic sneakers have become a go-to among celebs from Ariana Grande and Katie Holmes to Jennifer Lawrence, Cardi B and Gigi Hadid. Fall is around the corner and now is the perfect time to upgrade your everyday wardrobe with stylish activewear and sneakers to jump into the new season. Ahead, check out our favorite finds from the Reebok sale.

DailyFit DMX 2 Women's Shoes

DailyFit DMX 2 Women's Shoes
Reebok

DailyFit DMX 2 Women's Shoes

These Reebok walking shoes know what part of your feet need the most cushion to help you walk longer with less pain.

with code LaborDay

$80 $60

Shop Now

Unisex Classics Archive Essentials Pants

Unisex Classics Archive Essentials Pants
Reebok

Unisex Classics Archive Essentials Pants

Whether you're on the go, lounging around the house, or want a comfy and casual look, these Reebok Unisex Sweatpants give you comfort and style.

with code LaborDay

$70 $56

Shop Now

Reebok Royal BB4500 Hi 2 Basketball Shoes

Reebok Royal BB4500 Hi 2 Basketball Shoes
Reebok

Reebok Royal BB4500 Hi 2 Basketball Shoes

Whether you use them as streetwear or sportswear, these vintage-inspired kicks are a comfortable choice.

with code LaborDay

$80 $64

Shop Now

Lux Bold Bodysuit

Lux Bold Bodysuit
Reebok

Lux Bold Bodysuit

A versatile one-piece bodysuit made of  Reebok's moisture-wicking Speedwick designed for dance, strength training and everything in between.

with code LaborDay

$85 $68

Shop Now

DailyFit DMX 2.5 Women's Shoes

DailyFit DMX 2.5 Women's Shoes
Reebok

DailyFit DMX 2.5 Women's Shoes

These Reebok sneakers have faux laces and are easy shoes to slip on and off. Get yourself some of the best comfy walking shoes.

with code LaborDay

$80 $60

Shop Now

Flexagon Force 4 Men's Training Shoes

Flexagon Force 4 Men's Training Shoes
Reebok

Flexagon Force 4 Men's Training Shoes

The FuelFoam midsole cushions lunges and jumps, making them a great option for walks, workouts and more. 

With Code LaborDay

$70 $56

Shop Now

F/S Hi Shoes

F/S Hi Shoes
Reebok

F/S Hi Shoes

There's nothing more iconic than getting some Reeboks with the straps.

With Code LaborDay

$90 $68

Shop Now

Workout Ready Track Pant

Workout Ready Track Pant
Reebok

Workout Ready Track Pant

Soft against the skin and smooth on the outside, these men's slim-fit track pants are built for all-purpose training. Reebok's style is cool enough to wear during workouts, but also warm enough for walks on colder mornings.

With Code LaborDay

$50 $40

Shop Now

Lux Oversized Hoodie

Lux Oversized Hoodie
Reebok

Lux Oversized Hoodie

Stay cozy on cool fall days with this Lux Oversized Hoodie in purple oasis. 

with code LaborDay

$65 $44

Shop Now

Lux High-Waisted Tights

Lux High-Waisted Tights
Reebok

Lux High-Waisted Tights

These versatile leggings feature a high-rise waistband that hugs you in for a secure fit.

with code LaborDay

$65 $44

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023

Tags: