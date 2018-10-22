Looks like Ava Phillippe is taking a style cue from her famous mom, Reese Witherspoon!

The 19-year-old attended the L.A. Dance Project Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, walking the red carpet with the Big Little Lies star.

Ava and Reese looked nearly identical while posing for photographers, rocking matching little black dresses with strappy black Christian Louboutin heels. Ava opted for a black sequin mini dress, while her mom wore an embellished cocktail dress by Dundas.

Ava, who Reese shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, appears to be having a lot of fun since graduating high school in June. She shared the exciting news via Instagram at the time, with a portrait of herself sporting bright pink locks:

As ET previously reported, Reese threw a Southern-style graduation party for Ava this summer, which served as a joint bash for her and Ryan's 14-year-old son, Deacon, who finished junior high. Reese also shares a 6-year-old son, Tennessee, with her husband, Jim Toth.

See pics from the party here, and learn more about Reese and her family in the video below.

