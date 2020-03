You learn something new everyday!

Miley Cyrus shared a fun fact during her interview with Reese Witherspoon on her Instagram Live show, Bright Minded: Live With Miley Cyrus, on Wednesday. While chatting with the Big Little Lies star about interior design, Cyrus touched on the exterior of both of their famous shows.

"I don't know if you knew that Madeline Martha Mackenzie and Hannah Montana lived in the same house, maybe even at the same time," Cyrus told Witherspoon, who portrayed Mackenzie on the HBO drama.

"So there might be a plot twist here that you actually had a roommate -- that you lived with Hannah Montana," Cyrus added, as she showed a side-by-side of the Big Little Lies and Hannah Montana home.

"I knew I knew that house from somewhere!" a shocked Witherspoon told the singer.

Instagram Live

Elsewhere in the interview, the two talked about how Witherspoon chooses her roles, who she FaceTimes amid isolation and the importance of helping female-owned small businesses. Wednesday's episode also included Hilary Duff, Dua Lipa and Bebe Rexha.

Over the last couple of weeks, Cyrus has gotten creative on her Instagram, creating her daily talk show and having a number of famous celebs as guests.

Earlier this week, Cyrus virtually reunited with her Hannah Montana co-star, Emily Osment. The two reminisced by sharing old photos of each other from their time on set. One of the first pics was of Osment's character, Lilly Truscott, sanitizing Hannah during a scene, which seemed fitting amid the coronavirus, where everyone is being told to wash their hands and sanitize regularly.

"There's a theory the show predicted everything that was going to happen in life," Cyrus joked. "This was the year Hannah was trying to make tutus and peplums happen."

Osment recalled these days feeling "much longer" than anyone warned them about. "We had to take a lot of photos," she shared. "That was our life for eight years."

See more of their reunion in the video below.

Miley Cyrus and 'Hannah Montana' Co-Star Emily Osment Have Virtual Reunion This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Miley Cyrus Has 'Reunion of the Decade' With 'Hannah Montana' Co-Star Emily Osment

Miley Cyrus Says Dad Billy Ray Finally Got an iPhone -- But Doesn't Know How to Use It!

How Miley Cyrus and Rita Ora Are Using Fashion to Help Fight Hunger and Further Spread of Coronavirus

Related Gallery