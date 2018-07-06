Reese Witherspoon Shares Sweet Family Photos From Her July 4th Party: Pics!

Not only is Reese Witherspoon Red, White & Blonde like her character Elle Woods, but she also loves to throw an explosive 4th of July party!

The mother of three, 42, took to social media on Thursday to share some photos and videos of her sweet family celebration after the festivities had wrapped.

“Family time during last night’s fireworks! Hope everyone had a great #4thofJuly!” the actress captioned a precious pic of herself, her husband Jim Toth, her daughter Ava, and her youngest son, Tennessee, with their backs to the camera as they watch the fireworks. Her 14-year-old son, Deacon, was not pictured in the photo.

Family time during last nights fireworks! Hope everyone had a great #4thofJuly! 🇺🇸✨ pic.twitter.com/XXRnHhjLwG — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) July 6, 2018

She also posted a cute pic of 5-year-old Tennessee with some patriotic prop on her Instagram Stories. Witherspoon also took advantage of Boomerang, sharing a video of herself tipping her American flag hat as her hubby looked on lovingly.

For the special occasion, Witherspoon rocked a navy Draper James dress with large white stars and white sandals.

