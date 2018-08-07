It’s been more than 17 years since Elle Woods taught us that happy people just don’t shoot their husbands (they just don’t!), and now Legally Blonde star Reese Witherspoon is preparing for a third installment as everyone’s favorite Harvard Law grad.

ET’s Brooke Anderson caught up with Witherspoon, 42, at the premiere of her new docu-series, Shine On With Reese, in Hollywood on Monday, where talk quickly turned to the highly anticipated sequel.

“Oh it’s gonna be so fun!” the Oscar winner gushed. “I got to go to a meeting the other day where we talked about all the new plot points and all the characters and some returning characters and some new characters. I mean, I got so excited just in the meeting. I was like, ‘This is gonna be good.’”

Ever the pro, Witherspoon quipped that she couldn’t tell us a single thing about what Elle Woods is up to these days, but all in good time.

One character we’ll be seeing sooner rather than later is the actress’ feisty turn as Madeleine on the second season of Big Little Lies. After Witherspoon was photographed launching an ice cream cone at Meryl Streep on the set of the HBO drama, she had a thing or two to say about the incident.

“Yes, I did that. It’s a Top 5 moment in my career for sure,” she noted, adding, “But I can’t remember the other four.”

Witherspoon confirmed the news about Legally Blonde 3 in an Instagram video back in June. The film is currently set to be released on Valentine’s Day 2020. It will be the first time fans have seen Elle Woods since 2003’s Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde. The show was also turned into a Broadway musical in 2007.

