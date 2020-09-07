Outdoor company REI is having a big Labor Day sale.

This iconic outdoor brand has long been popular among outdoor enthusiasts, but indoor enthusiasts will be eager to shop these deals too. Save 50% on select styles at REI.com, including clothing, jackets, hiking boots, running shoes and a range of accessories. Camping, hiking gear and travel gear -- are you going camping or backpacking soon? -- are also on sale, meaning you can save on durable items from Patagonia and North Face.

These offers are good through September 7 at REI's online store. No coupon code is needed, and shipping is free on orders of $50 and up.

Below, shop our top picks from the REI sale.

Camp Creek 6 Tent ALPS Mountaineering REI Camp Creek 6 Tent ALPS Mountaineering This ALPS Mountaineering Camp Creek 6 Person Tent is designed for maximum comfort. There are vertical walls, an outdoor awning and you are able to stand up in this tent. This tent is easy to put up and provides tons of room for your gear and cots. REGULARLY $299.99 $179.79 at REI

Sun Shelter Alpine Mountain Gear REI Sun Shelter Alpine Mountain Gear The Alpine Mountain Gear Sun Shelter is perfect for both the beach and camping in the mountains. This sun shelter is almost 50% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $99.95 $59.93 at REI

Fanny Day Pack REI Co-op REI Fanny Day Pack REI Co-op The REI Co-op Fanny Day Pack is an ingenious item. This is a fanny pack that turns into a backpack, if need be, by pulling the backpack out of the fanny pack's top lid. REGULARLY $59.95 $29.93 at REI

Wasatch 40 Sleeping Bag The North Face REI Wasatch 40 Sleeping Bag The North Face The North Face Wasatch 40 Sleeping Bag is the ideal sleeping bag for your spring, summer or fall outdoor getaway. REGULARLY $69 $51.73 at REI

Rapid Shelter POP (10' x 10') Caddis REI Rapid Shelter POP (10' x 10') Caddis The Caddis Rapid Shelter POP is a must-have when you are at the beach or camping. This pop-up is a bargain at under $90. REGULARLY $119.95 $89.89 at REI

Kingdom Cot 3 REI Co-op REI Kingdom Cot 3 REI Co-op The REI Kingdom Cot 3 is fully padded with plenty of room and support for you to be as comfortable as possible while sleeping in the great outdoors. REGULARLY $159.99 $111.29 at REI

HERO8 Black Camera GoPro REI HERO8 Black Camera GoPro The GoPro HERO8 Black Camera is the perfect camera to chronicle your action and adventure moments outdoors. This camera contains smooth stabilization and voice control so you can make the most of your time outdoors and have something to relive the memories once your trip is over. REGULARLY $400 $299.99 at REI

Camp X Chair REI Co-op REI Camp X Chair REI Co-op This REI Co-op Camp X Chair is travel-friendly and has lightweight features. You can get this camping chair in three colors: burgundy, taro leaf or asphalt. REGULARLY $39.50 $27.59 at REI

Luci Outdoor 2.0 Inflatable Solar Lantern MPOWERD REI Luci Outdoor 2.0 Inflatable Solar Lantern MPOWERD This MPOWERD Luci Outdoor 2.0 Inflatable Solar Lantern harnesses the sun's energy to keep you lit up for 24 hours. Also, the inflatable design collapses down to only 1 inch so it is very portable and easy to pack. REGULARLY $24.95 $17.39 at REI

Tikkina Headlamp Petzl REI Tikkina Headlamp Petzl Put this Petzl Tikkina Headlamp into your backpack to be able to illuminate the surroundings either on a hike or at your campsite. REGULARLY $19.95 $14.89 at REI

Glacial Storm Down Parka Mountain Hardwear REI Glacial Storm Down Parka Mountain Hardwear Maybe the last thing you want to think about right now is a bulky winter jacket, but these sale prices might change your mind. This lightweight parka is as snug as a sleeping bag. REGULARLY $350 $174.83 at REI

Resolution Raglan Pullover Manduka REI Resolution Raglan Pullover Manduka You can never own too much loungewear. This French terry cloth pullover is an easy add to your growing collection. REGULARLY $78 $57.93 at REI

