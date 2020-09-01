Shopping

REI Labor Day. Sale: Save Up to 50% on Camping Gear, Outdoor Essentials and More

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
REI sale
Courtesy of REI

Outdoor company REI is having a big Labor Day sale.

This iconic outdoor brand has long been popular among outdoor enthusiasts, but indoor enthusiasts will be eager to shop these deals too. Save 50% on select styles at REI.com, including clothing, jackets, hiking boots, running shoes and a range of accessories. Camping and hiking gear -- are you going camping or backpacking soon? -- are also on sale, meaning you can save on durable items from Patagonia and North Face.

These offers are good through September 7 at REI's online store. No coupon code is needed, and shipping is free on orders of $50 and up.

Below, here are our top picks from the REI sale.

Shop the REI Labor Day sale.

Camp Creek 6 Tent
ALPS Mountaineering
ALPS Mountaineering Camp Creek 6 Tent
REI
Camp Creek 6 Tent
ALPS Mountaineering

This ALPS Mountaineering Camp Creek 6 Person Tent is designed for maximum comfort. There are vertical walls, an outdoor awning and you are able to stand up in this tent. This tent is easy to put up and provides tons of ample room for your gear and cots.

REGULARLY $299.99

Sun Shelter
Alpine Mountain Gear
Alpine Mountain Gear Sun Shelter
REI
Sun Shelter
Alpine Mountain Gear

The Alpine Mountain Gear Sun Shelter is perfect for both the beach or camping in the mountains. This sun shelter is almost 50% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $99.95

Fanny Day Pack
REI Co-op
REI Co-op Fanny Day Pack
REI
Fanny Day Pack
REI Co-op

The REI Co-op Fanny Day Pack is an ingenious item. This is a fanny pack that turns into a backpack, if need be, by pulling the backpack out of the fanny packs top lid.

REGULARLY $59.95

Wasatch 40 Sleeping Bag
The North Face
The North Face Wasatch 40 Sleeping Bag
REI
Wasatch 40 Sleeping Bag
The North Face

This The North Face Wasatch 40 Sleeping Bag is the perfect sleeping bag for your spring/summer/fall outdoor getaway.

REGULARLY $69

Rapid Shelter POP - 10' x 10'
Caddis
Caddis Rapid Shelter POP - 10' x 10'
REI
Rapid Shelter POP - 10' x 10'
Caddis

This Caddis Rapid Shelter POP - 10' x 10' is a must have when you are at the beach or camping. This pop up is a bargain at under $90.

REGULARLY $119.95

Kingdom Cot 3
REI Co-op
REI Co-op Kingdom Cot 3
REI
Kingdom Cot 3
REI Co-op

The REI Kingdom Cot 3 is fully padded with plenty of room and support for you to be as comfortable as possible while sleeping in the great outdoors.

REGULARLY $159.99

HERO8 Black Camera
GoPro
GoPro HERO8 Black Camera
REI
HERO8 Black Camera
GoPro

The GoPro HERO8 Black Camera is the perfect camera to chronicle your action and adventure moments outdoors. This camera contains smooth stabilization and voice control so you can make the most of your time outdoors and have something to relive the memories once your trip is over.

REGULARLY $400

Camp X Chair
REI Co-op
REI Co-op Camp X Chair
REI
Camp X Chair
REI Co-op

This REI Co-op Camp X Chair is travel friendly with a carrying and and its lightweight features. You can get this camping chair in three colors:  burgundy, taro leaf and asphalt.

REGULARLY $39.50

Luci Outdoor 2.0 Inflatable Solar Lantern
MPOWERD
MPOWERD Luci Outdoor 2.0 Inflatable Solar Lantern
REI
Luci Outdoor 2.0 Inflatable Solar Lantern
MPOWERD

This MPOWERD Luci Outdoor 2.0 Inflatable Solar Lantern harnesses the sun's energy to keep you lit up for 24 hours. Also, the inflatable design collapses down to only 1 inch so it is very portable and easy to pack.

REGULARLY $24.95

Tikkina Headlamp
Petzl
Petzl Tikkina Headlamp
REI
Tikkina Headlamp
Petzl

Put this Petzl Tikkina Headlamp into your backpack to be able to illuminate the surroundings either on a hike or at your campsite.

REGULARLY $19.95

Glacial Storm Down Parka
Mountain Hardwear
Mountain Hardwear Glacial Storm Down Parka - Women's
REI
Glacial Storm Down Parka
Mountain Hardwear

Maybe the last thing you want to think about right now is a bulky winter jacket, but these sale prices might change your mind. This lightweight parka is as snug as a sleeping bag.

REGULARLY $350

Resolution Raglan Pullover
Manduka
Resolution Raglan Pullover
REI
Resolution Raglan Pullover
Manduka

You can never own too much loungewear. This French terry cloth pullover is an easy add to your growing collection.

REGULARLY $78

 

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Camping Gear: Cooler, Tents, Backpacks, Apparel & More

The 30 Best Travel Gear Deals at the Amazon Sale

Backcountry Sale: Up to 50% off The North Face, Sorel, Marmot and More

Paravel Sale: Take 50% Off Luggage, Handbag and Duffle Select Styles

Amazon Sale: Take Up to 55% Off Luggage from Tumi, Samsonite & More