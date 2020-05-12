Shopping

REI Sale: Save Up to 50% on Activewear, Outdoor Gear and More

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
REI sale
Courtesy of REI

Outdoor company REI is having a big sale ahead of summer.

The brand has long been popular among outdoor enthusiasts, but indoor enthusiasts will be eager to shop these deals too. Save 50% on select styles at REI.com, including clothing, jackets, hiking boots, running shoes and a range of accessories. Camping and hiking gear -- are you going backpacking soon? -- are also on sale, meaning you can save on durable items from Patagonia and North Face.

These offers are good through May 14 at REI's online store. No coupon code is needed, and shipping is free on orders of $50 and up.

Below, eight of our top picks from the REI sale.

Amata Top
prAna
Amata Top
REI
Amata Top
prAna

Keep your cool on the trail or on your bike this summer with this moisture-wicking top.

REGULARLY $49

Phoenix Fire Leggings
Avocado
avocado Phoenix Fire Leggings - Women's
REI
Phoenix Fire Leggings
Avocado

If you're exercising at home, a new pair of leggings can go a long way. This pair's seamless high-rise waistband offers both comfort and coverage, and a ton of other workout gear (including running shorts) is on sale, too.

REGULARLY $75

Glacial Storm Down Parka
Mountain Hardwear
Mountain Hardwear Glacial Storm Down Parka - Women's
REI
Glacial Storm Down Parka
Mountain Hardwear

Maybe the last thing you want to think about right now is a bulky winter jacket, but these sale prices might change your mind. This lightweight parka is as snug as a sleeping bag.

REGULARLY $350

Leolani Swimsuit Top
prAna
prAna Leolani Swimsuit Top - Women's
REI
Leolani Swimsuit Top
prAna

Pair this versatile swim top with your favorite bottoms (or shop REI's wide range of offerings).

REGULARLY $70

Torin 4 Plush Road-Running Shoes
Altra
Altra Torin 4 Plush Road-Running Shoes - Women's
REI
Torin 4 Plush Road-Running Shoes
Altra

A good running shoe is sturdy yet comfortable, and these fit the bill. REI also carries shoes from top brands like Nike and New Balance.

REGULARLY $140

Resolution Raglan Pullover
Manduka
Resolution Raglan Pullover
REI
Resolution Raglan Pullover
Manduka

You can never own too much loungewear. This French terry cloth pullover is an easy add to your growing collection.

REGULARLY $78

Arbor Tank Top
prAna
prAna Arbor Tank Top - Women's
REI
Arbor Tank Top
prAna

A basic white wear-literally-everywhere tank.

REGULARLY $49

Tri-Back Bra
Glyder
Tri-Back Bra
REI
Tri-Back Bra
Glyder

Grab this ribbed low-impact sports bra in teal or black.

REGULARLY $54

