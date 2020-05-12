REI Sale: Save Up to 50% on Activewear, Outdoor Gear and More

Outdoor company REI is having a big sale ahead of summer.

The brand has long been popular among outdoor enthusiasts, but indoor enthusiasts will be eager to shop these deals too. Save 50% on select styles at REI.com, including clothing, jackets, hiking boots, running shoes and a range of accessories. Camping and hiking gear -- are you going backpacking soon? -- are also on sale, meaning you can save on durable items from Patagonia and North Face.

These offers are good through May 14 at REI's online store. No coupon code is needed, and shipping is free on orders of $50 and up.

Below, eight of our top picks from the REI sale.

Amata Top prAna REI Amata Top prAna Keep your cool on the trail or on your bike this summer with this moisture-wicking top. REGULARLY $49 $28.93 at REI

Phoenix Fire Leggings Avocado REI Phoenix Fire Leggings Avocado If you're exercising at home, a new pair of leggings can go a long way. This pair's seamless high-rise waistband offers both comfort and coverage, and a ton of other workout gear (including running shorts) is on sale, too. REGULARLY $75 $44.93 at REI

Glacial Storm Down Parka Mountain Hardwear REI Glacial Storm Down Parka Mountain Hardwear Maybe the last thing you want to think about right now is a bulky winter jacket, but these sale prices might change your mind. This lightweight parka is as snug as a sleeping bag. REGULARLY $350 $174.83 at REI

Leolani Swimsuit Top prAna REI Leolani Swimsuit Top prAna Pair this versatile swim top with your favorite bottoms (or shop REI's wide range of offerings). REGULARLY $70 $34.83 at REI

Torin 4 Plush Road-Running Shoes Altra REI Torin 4 Plush Road-Running Shoes Altra A good running shoe is sturdy yet comfortable, and these fit the bill. REI also carries shoes from top brands like Nike and New Balance. REGULARLY $140 $109.93 at REI

Resolution Raglan Pullover Manduka REI Resolution Raglan Pullover Manduka You can never own too much loungewear. This French terry cloth pullover is an easy add to your growing collection. REGULARLY $78 $57.93 at REI

Arbor Tank Top prAna REI Arbor Tank Top prAna A basic white wear-literally-everywhere tank. REGULARLY $49 $23.83 at REI

Tri-Back Bra Glyder REI Tri-Back Bra Glyder Grab this ribbed low-impact sports bra in teal or black. REGULARLY $54 $31.93 at REI

