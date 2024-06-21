Shop
REI's 4th of July Sale Is Here: Save Up to 40% on Clothing, Shoes and Outdoor Gear for Summer

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 9:40 AM PDT, June 21, 2024

Gear up for summer adventures with the best REI 4th of July deals on camping gear, running shoes, apparel and more.

Warm days full of sunshine are here, and with them comes the perfect excuse for outdoor enthusiasts to get out and enjoy nature. Whether you’re an avid runner or just like the look of great North Face gear, REI has just launched its huge 4th of July Sale with major discounts on outerwear and equipment. No matter what big adventures you have in store, the REI sale should be the first place you look to get prepared with deals on all the best gear.

Shop the REI Sale

Now through Thursday, July 4, you can save up to 40% on hiking boots, running shoes, water bottles, camping gear and so many more outdoor essentials. If you're hitting the trails, don't miss the massive discounts on Hydro Flasks and Garmin smartwatches that make the perfect companion for long treks and big fitness challenges.

From Brooks running shorts and Hoka sneakers to Patagonia backpacks and JBL portable Bluetooth speakers, there are thousands of items on sale at REI, so you can cross everything off your wishlist. The best part is that all the outdoor gear is meant to last a long time, so the quality makes these discounts that much more worth your while.

Below, shop all the best REI 4th of July deals to save on camping must-haves, running shoes, hiking sandals, hydration packs and more.

Best REI 4th of July Deals

HOKA Speedgoat 5 Trail-Running Shoes - Men's

HOKA Speedgoat 5 Trail-Running Shoes - Men's
REI

HOKA Speedgoat 5 Trail-Running Shoes - Men's

These technical trail workhorses from HOKA feature Vibram Megagrip with Traction Lug for enhanced grip on loose soil. Get less weight and more traction than ever before.

$155 $125

Shop Now

The North Face Recon Pack

The North Face Recon Pack
REI

The North Face Recon Pack

This The North Face Recon pack features a light-yet-durable suspension, a stretchable stash pocket and plenty of space for your devices.

$109 $65

Shop Now

The North Face Aphrodite 4" Shorts - Women's

The North Face Aphrodite 4" Shorts - Women's
REI

The North Face Aphrodite 4" Shorts - Women's

Made with comfortable herringbone fabric that dries quickly, these water-repellent The North Face shorts keep you moving.

$45 $31

Shop Now

Chaco Z/2 Classic Sandals - Men's

Chaco Z/2 Classic Sandals - Men's
REI

Chaco Z/2 Classic Sandals - Men's

The Chaco Z/2 includes traction on the rubber outsole and an adjustable strap, so there are few places you can't go with these walking sandals. 

$105 $70

Shop Now

Hoka Kaha 2 GTX Hiking Boots - Men's

Hoka Kaha 2 GTX Hiking Boots - Men's
REI

Hoka Kaha 2 GTX Hiking Boots - Men's

If it's a comfortable hiking boot you want, Hoka's Kaha 2 GTX hiking boots are the only shoe you need. These kicks provides plenty of support and plushness. 

$240 $180

Shop Now

Saucony Outpace 5" Shorts - Men's

Saucony Outpace 5" Shorts - Men's
REI

Saucony Outpace 5" Shorts - Men's

Glide through your runs with lightweight Saucony shorts designed to move with you. There are perforated panels at the side seams and back yoke for breathability as well as convenient pockets to stash your keys.

$55 $38

Shop Now

Salomon Speedcross 6 Trail-Running Shoes

Salomon Speedcross 6 Trail-Running Shoes
REI

Salomon Speedcross 6 Trail-Running Shoes

With their ultra-durable rubber outsoles, these trail-running shoes are ideal for both beginners and experienced trail runners. With the protective toe caps, you won't stub your toe on rough terrain, and the quicklace system makes it easy to slip on and off the shoes.

$145 $108

Shop Now

Black Diamond Bipod Bivy

Black Diamond Bipod Bivy
REI

Black Diamond Bipod Bivy

The Black Diamond bipod bivy allows you to keep your pack light while still providing protection from the elements.

$380 $207

Shop Now

The North Face Base Camp Voyager Roller Bag - 29"

The North Face Base Camp Voyager Roller Bag - 29"
REI

The North Face Base Camp Voyager Roller Bag - 29"

Get ready for your summer travels with a sleek, lightweight rolling duffel that packs plenty of organization. The xternal secure-zip pocket offers quick access to items such as a passport, phone, wallet or keys.

$280 $197

Shop Now

Salomon Speedcross 6 Trail-Running Shoes - Men's

Salomon Speedcross 6 Trail-Running Shoes - Men's
REI

Salomon Speedcross 6 Trail-Running Shoes - Men's

Updated with advanced grippers, these trail running sneakers from Salomon will help you feel more confident on your runs.

$145 $108

Shop Now

Bern Major Mips Bike Helmet - Men's

Bern Major Mips Bike Helmet - Men's
REI

Bern Major Mips Bike Helmet - Men's

This is one of the most stylish bike helmets we've ever seen.

$130 $76

Shop Now

Alpine Mountain Gear Weekender Tent 4

Alpine Mountain Gear Weekender Tent 4
REI

Alpine Mountain Gear Weekender Tent 4

Currently over 55% off, this tent from Alpine Mountain can hold up to four people.

$150 $65

Shop Now

