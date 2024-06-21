Warm days full of sunshine are here, and with them comes the perfect excuse for outdoor enthusiasts to get out and enjoy nature. Whether you’re an avid runner or just like the look of great North Face gear, REI has just launched its huge 4th of July Sale with major discounts on outerwear and equipment. No matter what big adventures you have in store, the REI sale should be the first place you look to get prepared with deals on all the best gear.

Shop the REI Sale

Now through Thursday, July 4, you can save up to 40% on hiking boots, running shoes, water bottles, camping gear and so many more outdoor essentials. If you're hitting the trails, don't miss the massive discounts on Hydro Flasks and Garmin smartwatches that make the perfect companion for long treks and big fitness challenges.

From Brooks running shorts and Hoka sneakers to Patagonia backpacks and JBL portable Bluetooth speakers, there are thousands of items on sale at REI, so you can cross everything off your wishlist. The best part is that all the outdoor gear is meant to last a long time, so the quality makes these discounts that much more worth your while.

Below, shop all the best REI 4th of July deals to save on camping must-haves, running shoes, hiking sandals, hydration packs and more.

Best REI 4th of July Deals

Salomon Speedcross 6 Trail-Running Shoes REI Salomon Speedcross 6 Trail-Running Shoes With their ultra-durable rubber outsoles, these trail-running shoes are ideal for both beginners and experienced trail runners. With the protective toe caps, you won't stub your toe on rough terrain, and the quicklace system makes it easy to slip on and off the shoes. $145 $108 Shop Now

