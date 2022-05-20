Shopping

REI’s Biggest Sale of the Year Has Up to 30% Off Outdoor Gear — Members Save Even More

By ETonline Staff
This is the perfect time of the year to score massive deals on REI gear and outdoor clothing. Case in point, REI is celebrating its 84th birthday with their Anniversary Sale, which has a ton of deals on top brands exclusively for co-op members as well as some deals for non-members. 

The fully loaded sale offers up to 30% off select full-priced outdoor apparel, equipment and more. The members-only deal gives co-op members 20% off on one select full-priced item and an extra 20% off on one select REI Outlet item, so you can save on camping trip gear. 

To take part in the extra 20% promo with the REI Anniversary sale, you need to be an REI co-op member — but it only takes a $30 one-time fee to become one for life. As an REI member, you can shop all the deals and add the coupon code ANNIV22 at checkout until May 30.  

Shop REI Anniversary Sale 

Once you become a full-fledged co-op member you get a ton of perks beyond the yearly REI Anniversary Sale. The REI membership will give you free shipping, early access to quality gear and deals, savings on their bike shop service (and free flat cycle tire repair!) and more (like once-a-year in-store discounts on returned items in great condition).

Become an REI Member

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite sale items featured on REI Anniversary Sale, including deals on popular

Best Deals on Beach Clothing

Nani Swimwear Hybrid Explorer Shorts
Nani Swimwear Hybrid Explorer Shorts - Women's
REI
Nani Swimwear Hybrid Explorer Shorts

These shorts are great for land or water adventures.

$45$36 WITH MEMBERSHIP & COUPON
Nani Swimwear High Tide One-Piece Swimsuit
Nani Swimwear High Tide One-Piece Swimsuit
REI
Nani Swimwear High Tide One-Piece Swimsuit

A bold, full-coverage one-piece. Best of all, it has pockets!

$95$42
The North Face Men's Class V Pull-On Shorts
The North Face Class V Pull-On Shorts - Men's
REI
The North Face Men's Class V Pull-On Shorts

Swimming shorts sans the pesky mesh lining.

$50$37
prAna Atalia Racerback Swimsuit Top
prAna Atalia Racerback Swimsuit Top - Women's
REI
prAna Atalia Racerback Swimsuit Top

Supportive swim top that lets you be as active as your heart desires. Members and non-members alike can save 25% on this cute swimsuit top.

$65$49

Best Deals on Travel Clothing

Patagonia Re-Tool Snap-T Pullover
Patagonia Re-Tool Snap-T Pullover - Women's
REI
Patagonia Re-Tool Snap-T Pullover

Stock up for all your winter hiking and trekking adventure starting with this pullover jacket by Patagonia.

$129$103 WITH MEMBERSHIP & COUPON
Patagonia Men's Snap Front Retro-X Jacket
Patagonia Snap Front Retro-X Jacket - Men's
REI
Patagonia Men's Snap Front Retro-X Jacket

Bundle up for your mountain hikes with this sustainable jacket that's made from recycled polyester fleece.

$169$130
Patagonia Los Gatos Fleece Vest
Patagonia Los Gatos Fleece Vest - Women's
REI
Patagonia Los Gatos Fleece Vest

This fluffy fleece vest helps block the wind, which is great for climbs at high altitudes. 

$99$59
Patagonia Men's Better Sweater Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket - Men's
REI
Patagonia Men's Better Sweater Fleece Jacket

This sweater-knit Patagonia jacket is a stable item for anyone's upcoming camping trip. 

$139$111 WITH MEMBERSHIP & COUPON
Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket - Women's
REI
Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket

This zip-up jacket is great for some coverage during those chilly summer nights around a bonfire. 

$139$105

Best Deals on Workout Clothing

REI Co-op Take Your Time Bra Top
REI Co-op Take Your Time Bra Top
REI
REI Co-op Take Your Time Bra Top

This bra top duals as a sports bra and a cute athletic wear crop top.

$45$31
prAna Summit Jogger Pants
prAna Summit Jogger Pants
REI
prAna Summit Jogger Pants

Wear these as your new go-to loungewear pants or as joggers for your next hike.

$89$67
REI Co-op Take Your Time 7/8 Leggings
REI Co-op Take Your Time 7/8 Leggings - Women's
REI
REI Co-op Take Your Time 7/8 Leggings

Breathable leggings with pockets big enough to hold your phone.

$70$49

Best Cycling Deals

Smith Engage MIPS Bike Helmet
Smith Engage MIPS Bike Helmet
REI
Smith Engage MIPS Bike Helmet

Look good and stay safe during your next bike ride.

$110$88 WITH MEMBERSHIP & COUPON
Pearl iZUMi Quest Barrier Convertible Cycling Jacket
PEARL iZUMi Quest Barrier Convertible Cycling Jacket - Women's
REI
Pearl iZUMi Quest Barrier Convertible Cycling Jacket

Bold colors make you easy to spot and keep you safe.

$130$97
Tiem Slipstream Indoor Bike Shoes
TIEM Slipstream Indoor Bike Shoes - Women's
REI
Tiem Slipstream Indoor Bike Shoes

Upgrade your indoor bike routine with these top-rated shoes.

$135$108 WITH MEMBERSHIP & COUPON
Pearl iZUMi Men's Rove Tech Henley Cycling Jersey
PEARL iZUMi Rove Tech Henley Cycling Jersey - Men's
REI
Pearl iZUMi Men's Rove Tech Henley Cycling Jersey

A cycling shirt that will keep you cool and visible.

$45$34

Best Outdoor Gear Deals

Kelty Discovery 2-Person Camp Bundle
Kelty Discovery 2-Person Camp Bundle
REI
Kelty Discovery 2-Person Camp Bundle

You can't go on a camping trip without a camping tent and a couple of sleeping bags. Well, you could, but you're more clearly adventurous than us.

$250$200
Big Agnes Sidewinder SL 20 Sleeping Bag
Big Agnes Sidewinder SL 20 Sleeing Bag
REI
Big Agnes Sidewinder SL 20 Sleeping Bag

This sleeping bag makes a great camping or backpacking sleeping bag. Plus, it's rating for cold temperatures up to 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

$300$225
Nemo Roamer Sleeper Pad - Double
Nemo Roamer Sleeper Pad - Double
REI
Nemo Roamer Sleeper Pad - Double

This sleeping pad creates a barrier between the ground and your sleeping bag, so you and your sleeping bag can stay dry and warm throughout the night.

$400$300
Yeti Rambler Vacuum Bottle with Chug Cap - 26 fl. oz.
YETI Rambler Vacuum Bottle with Chug Cap - 26 fl. oz.
REI
Yeti Rambler Vacuum Bottle with Chug Cap - 26 fl. oz.

The chug cap lets you easily chug water without any leaks.

$40$32 WITH MEMBERSHIP & COUPON
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket - Women's
REI
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket

Refresh your old jacket with this functional and stylish Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket.

$199$159 WITH MEMBERSHIP & COUPON
Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler
YETI Roadie 24 Cooler
REI
Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler

A Yeti cooler is a road trip, boat trip and camping trip must.

$250$200 WITH MEMBERSHIP & COUPON
Patagonia Men's Nano Puff Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket - Men's
REI
Patagonia Men's Nano Puff Jacket

You can't go wrong with an insulating and water-resistant puff jacket.

$199$149
Osprey Daylite Plus Pack Special Edition
Osprey Daylite Plus Pack Special Edition
REI
Osprey Daylite Plus Pack Special Edition

The many pockets in this bright daypack will help you stay organized on a hike or travel day.

$70$56 WITH MEMBERSHIP & COUPON
Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket - National Park
Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket - National Park
REI
Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket - National Park

A lightweight weather-resistant blanket is a necessity whether camping, traveling or trying to keep cozy indoors.

$129$97
Adidas Terrex Multi Primegreen Hybrid Insulated Jacket
adidas Terrex Multi Primegreen Hybrid Insulated Jacket
REI
Adidas Terrex Multi Primegreen Hybrid Insulated Jacket

Staying comfortable on the trail (or your morning dog walks) is easy when you have the right layers. 

$120$87

Best Footwear Deals

Keen Astoria West Sandals
Keen Astoria West Sandals
REI
Keen Astoria West Sandals

KEEN sandals make the perfect summer footwear for trail trekking or just walking on the beach. 

$130$104
Thorlo Men's Running Moderate Cushion Low Socks
Thorlo Men's Running Moderate Cushion Low Socks
REI
Thorlo Men's Running Moderate Cushion Low Socks

Update your old running socks this season. 

$15$11
Sockwell Pulse Firm Compression Socks
Sockwell Pulse Firm Compression Socks - Women's
REI
Sockwell Pulse Firm Compression Socks

Perfect for air travel or a long day on your feet.

$30$22

