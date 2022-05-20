REI’s Biggest Sale of the Year Has Up to 30% Off Outdoor Gear — Members Save Even More
This is the perfect time of the year to score massive deals on REI gear and outdoor clothing. Case in point, REI is celebrating its 84th birthday with their Anniversary Sale, which has a ton of deals on top brands exclusively for co-op members as well as some deals for non-members.
The fully loaded sale offers up to 30% off select full-priced outdoor apparel, equipment and more. The members-only deal gives co-op members 20% off on one select full-priced item and an extra 20% off on one select REI Outlet item, so you can save on camping trip gear.
To take part in the extra 20% promo with the REI Anniversary sale, you need to be an REI co-op member — but it only takes a $30 one-time fee to become one for life. As an REI member, you can shop all the deals and add the coupon code ANNIV22 at checkout until May 30.
Once you become a full-fledged co-op member you get a ton of perks beyond the yearly REI Anniversary Sale. The REI membership will give you free shipping, early access to quality gear and deals, savings on their bike shop service (and free flat cycle tire repair!) and more (like once-a-year in-store discounts on returned items in great condition).
Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite sale items featured on REI Anniversary Sale, including deals on popular
Best Deals on Beach Clothing
These shorts are great for land or water adventures.
A bold, full-coverage one-piece. Best of all, it has pockets!
Swimming shorts sans the pesky mesh lining.
Supportive swim top that lets you be as active as your heart desires. Members and non-members alike can save 25% on this cute swimsuit top.
Best Deals on Travel Clothing
Stock up for all your winter hiking and trekking adventure starting with this pullover jacket by Patagonia.
Bundle up for your mountain hikes with this sustainable jacket that's made from recycled polyester fleece.
This fluffy fleece vest helps block the wind, which is great for climbs at high altitudes.
This sweater-knit Patagonia jacket is a stable item for anyone's upcoming camping trip.
This zip-up jacket is great for some coverage during those chilly summer nights around a bonfire.
Best Deals on Workout Clothing
This bra top duals as a sports bra and a cute athletic wear crop top.
Wear these as your new go-to loungewear pants or as joggers for your next hike.
Breathable leggings with pockets big enough to hold your phone.
Best Cycling Deals
Look good and stay safe during your next bike ride.
Bold colors make you easy to spot and keep you safe.
Upgrade your indoor bike routine with these top-rated shoes.
A cycling shirt that will keep you cool and visible.
Best Outdoor Gear Deals
You can't go on a camping trip without a camping tent and a couple of sleeping bags. Well, you could, but you're more clearly adventurous than us.
This sleeping bag makes a great camping or backpacking sleeping bag. Plus, it's rating for cold temperatures up to 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
This sleeping pad creates a barrier between the ground and your sleeping bag, so you and your sleeping bag can stay dry and warm throughout the night.
The chug cap lets you easily chug water without any leaks.
Refresh your old jacket with this functional and stylish Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket.
A Yeti cooler is a road trip, boat trip and camping trip must.
You can't go wrong with an insulating and water-resistant puff jacket.
The many pockets in this bright daypack will help you stay organized on a hike or travel day.
A lightweight weather-resistant blanket is a necessity whether camping, traveling or trying to keep cozy indoors.
Staying comfortable on the trail (or your morning dog walks) is easy when you have the right layers.
Best Footwear Deals
KEEN sandals make the perfect summer footwear for trail trekking or just walking on the beach.
Update your old running socks this season.
Perfect for air travel or a long day on your feet.
