Find great deals on the greatest outdoor gear at REI's New Year sale.
Breathing in that crisp winter air while exploring a new trail, park, and wilderness areas around us is a major mood booster. To get you geared up for the great outdoors and outfit anyone on your shopping list, REI has you covered with major savings right now.
REI, the one-stop shop when it comes to all things outdoors, is offering tons of winter deals on best-selling items across every category. From warm jackets and boots to bikes and camping equipment, you can save up to 50% on top brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Merrell and Solo Stove.
For a limited time, you can gear up for your winter trip or save on outdoor items for yourself at the REI sale. With over 5,000 top-rated products on sale, all the outdoor gear you need for any upcoming adventures is steeply discounted.
REI member or not, everyone can take advantage of the discounts to share the love of the outdoors with friends and loved ones. Whether you're in the market for a new sleeping bag or hoping to save on a puffer jacket for the cooler months ahead, REI's New Year deals will make sure you are well-equipped before facing the freezing temps.
From camping gear to outdoor apparel like hiking boots and running shoes, check out the best deals from REI's sale for any upcoming outdoor activities below.
Best REI Winter Deals
The North Face Circaloft Insulated Jacket - Men's
Save 40% on a packable, insulated and water-repellent layer. The North Face Circaloft men's jacket holds insulation in place to provide consistent warmth.
The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt Pullover - Women's
With a water-repellent finish, 4-way stretch fabric and Heatseeker Eco insulation, this pullover brings technical features to a versatile, go-anywhere style.
Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit with Stand 2.0
Built for the backyard—yet portable enough to take anywhere—the Solo Stove Bonfire fire pit offers smokeless fire wherever adventure takes you.
Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GORE-TEX Hiking Boots - Men's
Power through uphills and descents in any weather with Salomon's hiking boots. They give you the stability and grip you need, plus a higher cut for extra ankle support.
The North Face On The Trail Pants - Boys'
Keep him comfortable on cool, drizzly hikes in the water-repellent and FlashDry comfort of The North Face On The Trail pants.
REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket - Women's
Windproof and water-resistant, this REI Co-op jacket is built for chilly walks and crisp air.
The North Face Freedom Snow Pants - Men's
These all-mountain ski pants from The North Face are made with DryVent fabric for comfort, warmth and freedom of movement.
