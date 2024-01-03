Breathing in that crisp winter air while exploring a new trail, park, and wilderness areas around us is a major mood booster. To get you geared up for the great outdoors and outfit anyone on your shopping list, REI has you covered with major savings right now.

REI, the one-stop shop when it comes to all things outdoors, is offering tons of winter deals on best-selling items across every category. From warm jackets and boots to bikes and camping equipment, you can save up to 50% on top brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Merrell and Solo Stove.

Shop the REI Sale

For a limited time, you can gear up for your winter trip or save on outdoor items for yourself at the REI sale. With over 5,000 top-rated products on sale, all the outdoor gear you need for any upcoming adventures is steeply discounted.

REI member or not, everyone can take advantage of the discounts to share the love of the outdoors with friends and loved ones. Whether you're in the market for a new sleeping bag or hoping to save on a puffer jacket for the cooler months ahead, REI's New Year deals will make sure you are well-equipped before facing the freezing temps.

From camping gear to outdoor apparel like hiking boots and running shoes, check out the best deals from REI's sale for any upcoming outdoor activities below.

Best REI Winter Deals

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

RELATED CONTENT: