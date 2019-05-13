Things get dangerous fast in Renee Zellweger's new Netflix series, What/If.

The actress stars in her first major TV role in the upcoming thriller series, which is set to launch on Friday, May 24. Netflix released the first trailer for the show on Monday, and from the looks of it, Zellweger's character, business mogul Ann Montgomery, doesn't mind getting herself into a little trouble.

The trailer opens with a mysterious voiceover teasing Ann's tips for a "life of purpose." "You must be willing to make the hard choices, do the unpleasant things, risk your most valuable assets," she says. "Because nothing worthwhile is ever achieved without sacrifice."

Scandalous propositions and suspicious warnings follow, but as Ann notes, "True success comes at any cost." Watch the trailer below.

Also starring in the 10-episode series are Blake Jenner and Jane Levy, who play a pair of cash-strapped San Francisco newlyweds. Ann, of course, invests millions in them -- for a price. Rounding out the cast are Daniella Pineda, Samantha Ware, Keith Powers, Juan Castano, John Clarence Stewart, Louis Herthum and Dave Annable -- and judging by the photos, things'll get complicated.

What/If launches Friday, May 24 on Netflix. See more on Zellweger in the video below.

