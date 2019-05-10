Renee Zellweger is Judy Garland.

The Oscar-winning actress transforms into the showbiz legend for the upcoming biopic Judy, which chronicles her five-week run at The Talk of the Town while looking back on her 30-year career since The Wizard of Oz launched her to global stardom.

In the first teaser for Judy, there's plenty of razzle-dazzle as a montage of clips shows the ups and downs of Garland's life and career while Zellweger is heard singing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

"I felt Renee was uniquely qualified to play Judy," director Rupert Goold explains. "First, because she is a great, Oscar-winning dramatic actress. Second, she is a wonderful comedienne. And third, I knew from Chicago that she could sing. I made it clear to Renee that I wasn't looking for an impersonation of Judy Garland's inimitable voice, but what I wanted was for Renee to make the songs her own and this she did to thrilling effect."

Indeed, Zellweger impresses in the short teaser and photos from the film, which will likely garner her Oscar attention when it premieres this fall. While overlooked for Chicago, the actress took home the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Cold Mountain in 2004.

David Hindley

In addition to Judy, Zellweger is also starring in Netflix's upcoming sexy thriller, What/If, which will undoubtedly spark an overdue “Renee-ssance” for the actress.

Written by Tom Edge, Judy also stars Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell and Michael Gambon. The film will debut in theaters on Sept. 27.

David Hindley

David Hindley

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Renee Zellweger's Netflix Drama 'What/If' Gets Premiere Date -- Watch the Sexy Teaser!

Watch Renee Zellweger Pause on Carpet to Take In Regina King's Emotional Oscars Acceptance Speech

Greg Kinnear and Renee Zellweger Reunite 17 Years After 'Nurse Betty' for New Movie

Related Gallery