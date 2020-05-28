Revolve Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Designer Fashion
If you are looking for fashion deals, Revolve is currently offering up to 50% off designer fashion through May 29. You'll get discounts on hot brands such as Isabel Marant Étoile, Retrofête, Zimmermann, Alexis, Off-White, Ulla Johnson & more! If your order is over $100, you can get a free 4 oz. bottle of Clark's Botanicals hand sanitizer with promo code HAND.
Get discounts on select items including coats, t-shirts, shoes, trendy denim, faux leather, dresses and more from some of our all-time favorite fashion brands. You'll find deals from Lovers + Friends, Tularosa, Minkpink, Alice + Olivia, cupcakes and cashmere, AGOLDE, Superdown, AllSaints, Camila Coelho and more.
For a seamless customer experience, Revolve offers free two-day shipping and returns, styling suggestions and advice via chat, and orders on the go with their free app. The company is also a great Instagram follow for style inspiration (as are the many social media influencers they work with).
Below, ET Style's picks from Revolve's spring sale.
Fashion influencer (and social media darling) Aimee Song launched a capsule line with Revolve last year, and this cool plaid coat from the collection is on sale right now.
We can totally see Kendall Jenner wearing these metallic faux leather booties with an all-black ensemble. (And now we can see ourselves wearing them, too.)
Millennial pink is here to stay, apparently. This bodysuit from vintage-inspired company Tularosa can be worn with pretty much any bottoms: black jeans, breezy white pants or a flowy printed midi skirt.
Mother is known for its soft and stretchy jeans that you need to experience firsthand to believe. This high-rise, slightly faded pair is a good place to start.
Pearl-accented statement earrings for any outfit, courtesy of Maryjane Claverol via Revolve.
Party in the front ... and party in the back. We're low-key obsessed with this open-back top from Lovers + Friends.
