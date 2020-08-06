Revolve Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Swimsuits

If you are looking for fashion deals, Revolve is currently offering up to 50% off swimsuits and coverups. You'll also find wardrobe essentials at up to 65% off in the sale section of the Revolve website. Get discounts on coats, t-shirts, shoes, trendy denim, faux leather, dresses and more from some of our all-time favorite fashion brands.

You'll find deals from Ale by Alessandra, Camila Coelho, Chrissy Teigen, GRLFRND, h:ours, House of Harlow 1960, L'Academie, Lovers + Friends, Lovewave, Majorelle, LPA and more. Revolve also has launched their LaQuan Smith x Revolve Collection, featuring unapologetically glamorous and ultra-luxe styles.

For a seamless customer experience, Revolve offers free two-day shipping and returns, styling suggestions and advice via chat, and orders on the go with their free app. The company is also a great Instagram follow for style inspiration (as are the many social media influencers they work with).

Shop the Revolve Mystery Brand Sale and check out ET Style's top picks.

Starlight One Piece Lovers + Friends Revolve Starlight One Piece Lovers + Friends A pretty fringe embellished lilac one piece with a detachable halter strap. REGULARLY $158 $95 at Revolve

Sansa Bikini Set OYE Swimwear Revolve Sansa Bikini Set OYE Swimwear A bold strapless bikini set with fun metal eyelet details. REGULARLY $350 $245 at Revolve

Danielle One Piece WeWoreWhat Revolve Danielle One Piece WeWoreWhat A chic belted one piece swimsuit. REGULARLY $195 $137 at Revolve

Swift Top Majorelle Revolve Swift Top Majorelle This gorgeous printed crop top from Majorelle will look so good with jeans. The matching skort is also on sale, too! REGULARLY $128 $68 at Revolve

Buffy Coat Song of Style Revolve Buffy Coat Song of Style Fashion influencer (and social media darling) Aimee Song launched a capsule line with Revolve last year, and this cool plaid coat from the collection is on sale right now. REGULARLY $298 $144 at Revolve

Finigan Bootie Kendall + Kylie Revolve Finigan Bootie Kendall + Kylie We can totally see Kendall Jenner wearing these metallic faux leather booties with an all-black ensemble. (And now we can see ourselves wearing them, too.) REGULARLY $160 $45 at Revolve

Jolie Bodysuit Tularosa Revolve Jolie Bodysuit Tularosa Millennial pink is here to stay, apparently. This bodysuit from vintage-inspired company Tularosa can be worn with pretty much any bottoms: black jeans, breezy white pants or a flowy printed midi skirt. REGULARLY $178 $72 at Revolve

The Stunner Fray Mother Revolve The Stunner Fray Mother Mother is known for its soft and stretchy jeans that you need to experience firsthand to believe. This high-rise, slightly faded pair is a good place to start. REGULARLY $228 $160 at Revolve

Dallas Hoops Maryjane Claverol Revolve Dallas Hoops Maryjane Claverol Pearl-accented statement earrings for any outfit, courtesy of Maryjane Claverol via Revolve. REGULARLY $220 $58 at Revolve

See all the sale items on the Revolve website.

